Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - comparing the stats of the two after 79 T20Is

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler were the last two captains to win the ICC T20 World Cup trophy. Buttler led England to the T20 World Cup trophy on Australian soil in 2022, while Sharma guided India to the trophy in the West Indies and the USA last June.

Both players also started as middle-order batters before transforming into explosive openers for their respective nations.

In this article, we will compare the stats of the two batters after 79 T20Is and determine who was the better batter at that time.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who had more T20I runs after 79 matches?

Rohit Sharma played the 79th T20 international match of his career for India against Bangladesh on March 18, 2018, at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sharma scored a magnificent 42-ball 56 in that game, taking his tally to 1,852 runs in the shortest format of international cricket.

On the other side, England captain Jos Buttler played the 79th T20I of his career against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 20, 2021. It was the fifth T20I of the bilateral series. Although Buttler scored 52 runs, England lost that match. Buttler's tally was 1,723 runs after 79 T20Is, which is 129 less than Rohit. Hence, the former Indian T20I captain gets the point here.

Score: Sharma 1 - 0 Buttler.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who had the better average + strike rate in T20Is after 79 matches?

Average + strike rate of a batter shows how well he has contributed to his team's success in T20I cricket. Taking about Jos Buttler's average + strike rate first, the England skipper had an average of 30.23 and a strike rate of 141.11, which equals to 171.34.

On the other side, Rohit Sharma's average boosted to 30.87 after the half-century against Bangladesh in his 79th T20I appearance for India. Sharma's strike rate was 135.68 after that knock. Thus, his average + strike rate was 166.55. Buttler is marginally ahead of Sharma in this comparison.

Score: Sharma 1 - 1 Buttler.

#3 Rohit Sharma vs Jos Buttler - Who had more T20I centuries after 79 T20Is?

Sharma is known for playing big knocks in white-ball cricket. As mentioned ahead, the right-hander registered a half-century in his 79th T20I match against Bangladesh. It took his total to 14 T20I half-centuries for India. He also had two centuries at that time.

Surprisingly, Jos Buttler did not score any centuries for England by the time he played 79 T20I matches. The half-century against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium was his 12th in the shortest format of the game, but he never converted any of those half-tons into tons. To date, Buttler only has one century which came against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Final score: Sharma 2 - 1 Buttler.

