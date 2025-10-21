Rohit Sharma vs Mark Waugh - comparing their stats after opening in 141 ODIs

Rohit Sharma made a much awaited return to international cricket during the first ODI against Australia at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The Hitman's previous appearance for the Men in Blue before the match on Sunday came in March, when he led Team India to victory in Champions Trophy 2025 in the UAE.

Having been replaced as captain, Rohit played under new skipper Shubman Gill's leadership in Perth on Sunday. It was not a memorable return to the big stage for him as he was dismissed for eight off 14 balls. The right-hander was caught at second slip off Josh Hazlewood's bowling. He would hope for much better returns in the remaining two ODIs of the series.

In this feature, we compare Rohit's stats as one-day opener with that of former Aussie batting star Mark Waugh. Since Waugh opened in 141 ODIs, we compare his stats with that of Rohit after the latter had also opened in the same number of one-day international matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Mark Waugh - Who has more runs and a better average after opening in 141 ODIs?

After opening in 141 ODIs, Rohit had 7,176 runs to his name at an average of 57.87 and a strike rate of 92.12. Of his 7,000-plus runs, 2,015 came in 30 matches against Australia at an average of 74.62. He had also scored 1,130 runs in 17 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 80.71 and 946 runs in 19 matches against West Indies, averaging 59.12.

In 141 ODIs as opener, Waugh scored 5,729 runs at an average of 44.06 and a strike rate of 76.74. Of his runs, 985 came in 24 matches against New Zealand at an average of 42.82. He also scored 958 runs in 19 matches against West Indies (average 56.35) and 846 runs in 21 ODIs against India (average 42.30).

Rohit Sharma vs Mark Waugh - Who has more hundreds after opening in 141 ODIs?

After 141 ODIs as opener, Rohit had 27 hundreds and 31 half-centuries to his name. His best of 264 came off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014. Of the Hitman's 27 tons as opener after 141 ODIs, eight came against Australia and five against Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 7,176 57.87 92.12 264 27 31 Mark Waugh 5,729 44.06 76.74 173 15 32

(Rohit vs Waugh - ODI stats comparison after 141 matches as opener)

In 141 ODIs as opener, Waugh notched up 15 hundreds and 32 fifties. His best of 173 came off 148 balls against West Indies in Melbourne in February 2001 and featured 16 fours and three sixes. Of his 15 tons as opener, three each came against India, New Zealand, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma vs Mark Waugh - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 141 ODIs?

Of his first 141 ODIs as opener, Rohit was part of 89 matches that India won. In winning causes, he scored 5,289 runs at an average of 69.59 and a strike rate of 94.83, with the aid of 21 hundreds and 22 half-centuries. In 47 ODIs that India lost, he scored 1,835 runs, averaging 39.89 at a strike rate of 85.22.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 89 5,289 69.59 94.83 264 21 22 Mark Waugh 87 4,205 54.61 78.73 173 13 24

(Rohit vs Waugh - ODI stats comparison in wins after 141 matches as opener)

Of his 141 ODIs as opener, Waugh was part of 87 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he scored 4,205 runs at an average of 54.61 and a strike rate of 78.73, with 13 hundreds and 24 half-centuries. In 50 one-dayers that Australia lost, he scored 1,426 runs, averaging 28.52 at a strike rate of 72.12.

Rohit Sharma vs Mark Waugh - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 141 ODIs?

Of Rohit's first 141 ODIs as opener, India batted second in 82 matches. In chases, the 38-year-old scored 3,733 runs at an average of 54.89 and a strike rate of 88.75, with 13 hundreds and 20 half-centuries. Batting first, he had 3,443 runs from 59 matches at an average of 61.48 and a strike rate of 96.09, with 14 hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 82 3,733 54.89 88.75 152* 13 20 Mark Waugh 68 2,322 40.03 74.59 133* 6 11

(Rohit vs Waugh - ODI stats comparison in chases after 141 matches as opener)

In Waugh's 141 ODIs as opener, Australia batted second 68 times. In chases, Waugh scored 2,322 runs at an average of 40.03 and a strike rate of 74.59, with six hundreds and 11 half-centuries to his name. Batting first, he scored 3,407 runs in 73 ODIs, averaging 47.31 at a strike rate of 78.28, with nine tons and 21 fifties.

