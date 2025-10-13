Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - comparing their captaincy stats in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's tenure as Indian captain came to an end following his removal as ODI skipper ahead of the three-match series in Australia. The Hitman had led the Men in Blue to victory in the Champions Trophy earlier this year. However, Shubman Gill has been named captain for the one-day series Down Under. The decision has been taken with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit's sacking as ODI skipper marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. He had retired from T20Is after leading the Men in Blue to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States. Earlier this year, his stint as Test captain also came to an abrupt end following his retirement from the format.

Rohit led India in 56 ODI matches and infused energy and aggression into the team by leading from the front with the willow. In this feature, we compare his ODI captaincy numbers with that of another India great Rahul Dravid.

Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better win percentage as captain in ODIs?

Rohit led India in 56 ODIs between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 matches and losing 12. One game he captained in ended in a tie, while one ODI produced no result. The Hitman concluded his captaincy stint in ODIs with a win percentage of 75.

Of Rohit's 42 ODI wins as captain, 24 came at home, six in away conditions, and 12 at neutral venues. The Men in Blue won 10 matches in the UAE, four in Sri Lanka, two in England and one each in West Indies and New Zealand.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % Rohit Sharma 56 42 12 1 1 75 Rahul Dravid 79 42 33 0 4 53.16

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - overall captaincy stats in ODIs)

Dravid captained India in 79 ODIs out of which India won 42 and lost 33, while four matches ended in no result. The batting legend has a win percentage of 53.16 as captain in the one-day format.

Of Dravid's 42 wins as ODI captain, 21 came at home and 13 away, while eight victories were achieved in neutral conditions. Under Dravid, India won four matches in Pakistan, three each in England and Sri Lanka, and two each in Bangladesh and West Indies.

Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better average as batter while captaining in ODIs?

In 56 ODIs that Rohit led India in, he scored 2,506 runs, averaging 52.20 at a strike rate of 111.97. The 38-year-old hit five hundreds and 17 fifties while captaining the Men in Blue. His best score of 208* was registered against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 17 Rahul Dravid 75 2,658 42.19 75.42 105 2 25

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - batting stats as captain in ODIs)

In 79 ODIs as Team India captain, Dravid scored 2,658 runs at an average of 42.19 and a strike rate of 75.42. 'The Wall' struck two hundreds and 25 half-centuries while leading the Men in Blue. His best of 105 came off 102 balls against West Indies in Kingston in May 2006.

Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better record as captain in ICC ODI events?

Rohit led Team India in 16 games in ICC ODI events - 11 matches in the World Cup and five in the Champions Trophy. India won 10 successive matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but went down to Australia in the final. The Hitman then led India to Champions Trophy 2025 glory as they won five matches in a row.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Rohit Sharma 16 15 1 0 0 Rahul Dravid 6 2 4 0 0

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - captaincy stats in ICC ODI events)

Dravid led India in six matches in ICC ODI events - three in the World Cup and three in the Champions Trophy. Under him, India won only two matches in ICC tournaments and lost four games.

As batter-captain in ICC tournaments, Rohit scored 597 runs in the 2025 World Cup at an average of 54.27 at a strike rate of 125.94. He struck one century and three half-centuries. In five matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 38-year-old scored 180 runs, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 100.

WC stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 11 597 54.27 125.94 131 1 3 Rahul Dravid 3 81 40.50 72.32 60 0 1

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - batting stats as captain in World Cup)

CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 180 36 100 76 0 1 Rahul Dravid 3 105 35 78.94 52 0 1

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - batting stats as captain in Champions Trophy)

In three matches in the 2007 World Cup, Dravid scored 81 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 72.32, with a best of 60. Further, in three games in the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, Dravid contributed 105 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 78.94, with a best of 52.

Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - Who has a better record in wins while captaining in ODIs?

In 42 ODIs that Team India won with Rohit as captain, the batter scored 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. The opener struck five centuries and 13 half-centuries in one-day victories. In 12 games that India lost, the Hitman totaled 357 at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 122.68.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 42 2,080 59.42 110.75 208* 5 13 Rahul Dravid 42 1,542 53.17 81.07 105 1 15

(Rohit Sharma vs Rahul Dravid - batting stats as captain in ODI wins)

In 42 matches that India won with Dravid as captain, he scored 1,542 runs at an average of 53.17 and a strike rate of 81.07. The legendary cricketer struck one hundred and 15 fifties in wins. In 33 ODIs that India lost, he scored 1,097 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 69.65.

