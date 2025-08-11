Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya - comparing their stats in ODI cricket after 273 matches

Team India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has been in the news over the last few days owing to the uncertainty over his international future. The Hitman retired from T20Is after leading the Men in Blue to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also quit Tests ahead of India's tour of England. As such, one-day remains the only format in which Rohit will now represent India.

There have been conflicting reports over the last few days over what the future holds for the 38-year-old. One report claimed that he (and Virat Kohli) are likely to retire after the ODI series in Australia in October. Another news report contradicted the claim and stated that the BCCI is yet to take a call on the duo.

Looking at his one-day career, Rohit has so far featured in 273 matches and has amassed over 11,000 runs. In this feature, we compare his batting stats with that of Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya at the same stage. A destructive opener, Jayasuriya ended up playing 445 ODIs and is also a former captain of the team.

Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better average in ODIs after 273 matches?

After 273 one-day matches, Rohit has 11,168 runs to his name at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. Of his 11,000-plus runs, 2,407 have come against Australia from 46 matches at an average of 57.30. Rohit has also scored 2,021 runs in 53 matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 45.93 and 1,037 runs in 31 ODIs against New Zealand at an average of 38.32.

After 273 ODIs, Jayasuriya had 8,108 runs to his name at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 89.62. Of his 8,000-plus runs, 2,151 came against Pakistan from 65 matches at an average of 35.85. The former Sri Lankan captain also smashed 1,672 in 49 ODIs against India, averaging 38 and 1,004 runs in 32 matches against New Zealand at an average of 32.38.

Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has scored more hundreds after 273 matches?

In 273 matches, Rohit has notched up 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. Of his one-day tons, eight have come against Australia, six against Sri Lanka, three each against England, South Africa, Bangladesh, and West Indies, two each against New Zealand and Pakistan and one each against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 11,168 48.76 92.80 264 32 58 Sanath Jayasuriya 8,108 31.79 89.62 189 13 50

(Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya ODI batting stats after 273 matches)

After 273 one-dayers, Jayasuriya had 13 hundreds and 50 half-centuries to his name. Of his 13 tons at that stage, four came against his favorite opponent India. He also had three centuries each against New Zealand and Pakistan and one each against England, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better record in winning causes in ODIs after 273 matches?

Of his 273 ODIs so far, Rohit has featured in 172 matches that India have won. In 167 innings, he has smashed 7,970 runs at an average of 58.17 and a strike rate of 95.33, with a best of 264, which came against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014. Of the Hitman's 32 ODI tons, 25 have come in wins and seven in losses.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 167 7,970 58.17 95.33 264 25 39 Sanath Jayasuriya 140 5,367 40.42 94.94 189 11 34

(Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya ODI batting stats in wins after 273 matches)

Of his first 273 one-day matches, Jayasuriya had featured in 144 games that Sri Lanka won. In 140 innings, he totaled 5,376 runs at an average of 40.42 and a strike rate of 94.94, with a best of 189, which came against India in Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final in Sharjah in October 2000. Of his 13 tons after 273 ODIs, 11 came in wins, one in defeat and one in no result.

Rohit Sharma vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better record in away ODIs after 273 matches?

Of his 273 matches, Rohit has played 115 games in away conditions. In 109 innings, he has scored 3,703 runs at an average of 39.81 and a strike rate of 84.13, with 10 hundreds and 20 half-centuries. In 64 matches at neutral venues, he has scored 2,598 runs, averaging 50.94 and a strike rate of 88.36, with eight hundreds and 16 half-centuries to his name.

Of his first 273 matches, Jayasuriya played 82 away from home, scoring 2,094 runs at an average of 26.84 and a strike rate of 88.31, with the aid of four hundreds and 11 half-centuries. At neutral venues, the former Lankan skipper played 115 matches and scored 3,609 runs, averaging 32.80 at a strike rate of 89.66, with five centuries and 21 half-centuries to his credit.

