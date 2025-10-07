Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - comparing their captaincy stats in the IPL after 27 matches

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been in focus over the last few days, following the announcement of the Indian squads for the white-ball tour of Australia. Rohit was replaced as one-day captain by Gill despite his terrific track record as leader in the format. The decision has led to plenty of debate, with both fans and experts speaking for and against it.

Rohit led India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 and losing 12. One match he led in ended in a tie, while one game produced no result. The Hitman ended his captaincy stint in one-dayers with a win percentage of 75. In his last assignment as ODI captain, the 38-year-old led the Men in Blue to victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Under Rohit, Mumbai Indians (MI) also won five titles in the IPL. As for Gill, he has so far led Gujarat Titans (GT) in 27 matches in the T20 league. On that note, we compare Rohit and Gill's IPL captaincy stats after 27 matches.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has more wins as captain after leading in 27 IPL matches?

Of his first 27 matches as IPL captain, Rohit won 17 and lost 10. The MI superstar had a win percentage of 62.97 after 27 IPL games. Of his first 17 wins as captain, four came against Rajasthan Royals (RR), three against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and two each against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Player Won Lost Win % Rohit Sharma 17 10 62.97 Shubman Gill 14 13 51.87

(Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - captaincy stats after leading in 27 IPL matches)

Having led GT in 27 IPL games so far, Gill has won 14 games and lost 13. He has a win percentage of 51.87 after 27 matches. Of his 14 wins as GT skipper, four each have come against Delhi Capitals (DC) and MI. He has led Gujarat to three wins each against CSK, PBKS, RR, RCB, SRH and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has more runs and a better strike rate after leading in 27 IPL matches?

After 27 matches as MI skipper, Rohit had 678 runs to his name at an average of 30.81 and a strike rate of 125.09. The Hitman had smashed 161 runs in four innings against PBKS at a strike rate of 136.44 and 124 runs in four innings against KKR at a strike rate of 123.07. Further, in three innings against RCB, he had 71 runs at a strike rate of 147.91.

In 27 matches as GT captain, Gill has notched up 1,076 runs at an average of 44.83 and a strike rate of 152.40. The elegant batter has 158 runs in three innings against RR at a strike rate of 162.88 and 157 runs in three innings against PBKS at a strike rate of 172.52. He has also scored 173 runs in three innings against SRH at a strike rate of 158.71.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has more 50-plus scores after leading in 27 IPL matches?

After 27 matches as MI skipper, Rohit had four half-centuries to his name. His best of 79* came off 39 balls against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in April 2013. He also struck 59* off 35 against RCB (2014), 51 off 44 against KKR (2014) and 50 off 41 against CSK (2014).

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 678 30.81 125.09 79* 0 4 Shubman Gill 1,076 44.83 152.40 104 1 8

(Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - batting stats after leading in 27 IPL matches)

After 27 matches as GT captain, Gill has nine 50-plus scores to his name - one hundred and eight half-centuries. His best of 104 came off 55 balls against CSK in Ahmedabad in May 2024. Of his eight fifties, two each have come against SRH and RR and one each against DC, KKR, LSG and PBKS.

Rohit Sharma vs Shubman Gill - Who has more runs in wins after leading in 27 IPL matches?

As mentioned earlier, MI won 17 of the first 27 matches that Rohit led in. In winning causes, he has scored 469 runs at an average of 39.08 and a strike rate of 137.94. The Hitman registered two half-centuries in wins.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 17 469 39.08 137.94 79* 0 2 Shubman Gill 14 702 58.50 151.94 104 1 5

(Rohit vs Gill - batting stats in wins after leading in 27 IPL matches)

In 14 matches that GT have won under Gill's captaincy, he has scored 702 runs at an impressive average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 151.94. The right-handed batter has struck one hundred and five half-centuries in wins.

