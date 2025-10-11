Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their captaincy stats in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's stint as Indian captain came to an end after he was replaced as one-day skipper by Shubman Gill in the squad named for the upcoming tour of Australia. The Men in Blue will play three one-dayers and five T20Is Down Under from October 19 to November 8. And while Rohit has been retained as player for the ODIs, he will play purely as an opening batter.

The Hitman led Team India to victory in the Champions Trophy held in the UAE earlier this year. In fact, the Men in Blue won the ICC event without losing a single match. However, the decision to replace Rohit as ODI captain was somewhat on expected lines given the uncertainty over his availability for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit's removal as one-day captain marks the end of an era in Indian cricket. Before the Champions Trophy, he also led India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. In this feature, we compare his ODI captaincy stats with that of another great Indian leader Sourav Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better win percentage as captain in ODIs?

Rohit led Team India in 56 ODI matches between 2017 and 2025, winning 42 games and losing 12. One match he led in ended in a tie, while one game produced no result. The 38-year-old finished his captaincy stint in one-dayers with an excellent win percentage of 75.

Of Rohit's 42 ODI wins as captain, 24 came at home, 12 at neutral venues and six in away games. The former captain led India to wins in 10 matches in the UAE, four in Sri Lanka, two in England and one apiece in West Indies and New Zealand.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Win % Rohit Sharma 56 42 12 1 1 75 Sourav Ganguly 146 76 65 0 5 52.05

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly- overall captaincy stats in ODIs)

Ganguly led Team India in 146 ODIs between 1999 and 2005. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won 76 matches and lost 65, while five matches produced no results. Ganguly ended his one-day captaincy stint for India with a win percentage of 52.05.

Of Ganguly's 76 ODI wins as captain, 18 came at home, 24 away and 34 at neutral venues. Of his one-day wins as skipper, 11 came in South Africa, eight in Sri Lanka, seven in England, four in Australia and three in Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better average as batter while captaining in ODIs?

In 56 ODIs that Rohit captained Team India in, he scored 2,506 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of 111.97. The opening batter struck five hundreds and 17 half-centuries while captaining the Indian side. His best of 208* came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2017.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 2,506 52.20 111.97 208* 5 17 Sourav Ganguly 142 5,082 38.79 76.32 144 11 30

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - batting stats as captain in ODIs)

In 146 ODIs that Ganguly led India in, he scored 5,082 runs at an average of 38.79 and a strike rate of 76.32. The left-handed batter struck 11 centuries and 30 half-centuries while leading the India team. His best score of 144 came against Zimbabwe in Ahmedabad in December 2000.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record as captain in ICC ODI events?

Rohit captained India in 16 matches in ICC ODI tournaments - 11 in the World Cup and five in the Champions Trophy. Under him, the Men in Blue won 10 consecutive matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup, but lost the final to Australia. They then went on to clinch Champions Trophy 2025 by winning five games in a row.

Player Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Rohit Sharma 16 15 1 0 0 Sourav Ganguly 22 16 4 0 2

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - captaincy stats in ICC ODI events)

Ganguly led Team India in 22 matches in ICC ODI events - 11 in the World Cup and 11 in the Champions Trophy. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue won nine matches in the 2003 World Cup and seven matches in the ICC Champions Trophy, across three editions.

Under Ganguly, the Men in Blue lost the 2000 Champions Trophy final to New Zealand and were joint-winners of the 2002 Champions Trophy. They finished runners-up in the 2003 World Cup, going down to Australia in a one-sided final.

As batter while leading Team India in ICC events, Rohit scored 597 runs in the 2025 World Cup, averaging 54.27 at a strike rate of 125.94. He struck one hundred and three half-centuries. In five matches in Champions Trophy 2025, he totaled 180 runs, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 100.

WC stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 11 597 54.27 125.94 131 1 3 Sourav Ganguly 11 465 58.12 82.30 112* 3 0

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - batting stats as captain in World Cup)

CT stats Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 5 180 36 100 76 0 1 Sourav Ganguly 9 581 83 85.69 141* 3 2

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - batting stats as captain in Champions Trophy)

In 11 matches in the 2003 ODI World Cup, Ganguly scored 465 runs at an average of 58.12 and a strike rate of 82.30. The southpaw hit three hundreds in the World Cup. In 11 matches in the Champions Trophy, he scored 581 runs at an average of 83 and a strike rate of 85.69. Ganguly struck three centuries and two half-centuries in the Champions Trophy.

Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has a better record in wins while captaining in ODIs?

In 42 one-dayers that India won with Rohit as captain, the Hitman scored 2,080 runs at an average of 59.42 and a strike rate of 110.75. The 38-year-old hit five hundreds and 13 fifties in ODI wins. In 12 games that India lost, he scored 357, averaging 32.45 at a strike rate of 122.68.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 42 2,080 59.42 110.75 208* 5 13 Sourav Ganguly 76 3,359 51.67 78.53 144 9 19

(Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - batting stats as captain in ODI wins)

In 76 ODIs that India won under Ganguly's leadership, he scored 3,359 runs at an average of 51.67 and a strike rate of 78.53. The left-handed batter struck nine hundreds and 19 half-centuries while leading the side. In 65 games that India lost, he scored 1,712 runs, averaging 26.33 at a strike rate of 73.03.

