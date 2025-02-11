Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - comparing their stats after 267 ODIs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a magnificent century in the second ODI of the ongoing series against England. Playing at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday, Sharma entertained the fans in Cuttack with a 90-ball 119, which helped India chase down a 305-run target with ease.

Rohit Sharma smashed 12 fours and seven sixes in his match-winning knock. He also inched closer to the 11,000 ODI runs milestone. The Hitman needs just 13 more runs to join Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Sourav Ganguly in an elite club of Indian ODI batters with 11,000 runs.

Like Rohit, Sourav Ganguly was one of the top players in the world during his prime. Ganguly played 311 ODIs in his career, but since Rohit has played only 267 matches in the 50-over format, we will compare the two batters' stats after 267 appearances.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more runs after 267 ODIs?

As mentioned ahead, Rohit Sharma needs only 13 more runs to complete 11,000 ODI runs. He currently has 10,987 runs in 267 matches, with his highest score being 264, recorded against Sri Lanka in a bilateral match back in 2014.

On the other side, Sourav Ganguly ended his ODI career with 11,363 runs after 311 matches. He played the 267th match of his ODI career against ICC World XI on January 10, 2005, scoring 22 runs off 40 balls at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ganguly's aggregate was 9,936 runs after that match, which is 1,051 runs less than Rohit's current tally.

Score: Sharma 1 - 0 Ganguly.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has more wickets after 267 ODIs?

Not many fans would know that Sharma started his career as a spinner before transforming into a specialist batter. While Sharma rarely bowls these days, there was a time when he would often chip in with part-time spin for India in ODIs. He has taken nine wickets in 267 ODIs so far.

Like Sharma, Ganguly would also contribute to the bowling department as a part-timer. He was a part-time medium pacer, who took 100 wickets in his career. After 267 matches, Ganguly had 93 wickets, which is 84 more than Sharma.

Score: Sharma 1 - 1 Ganguly.

#3 Rohit Sharma vs Sourav Ganguly - Who has the better averages after 267 ODIs?

Sharma has a fantastic batting average of 49.27 after the Cuttack ODI against England. He also has an impressive strike rate of 92.70 with the bat. Meanwhile, Ganguly had an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of 74.28 after his 267th ODI appearance.

Shedding some light on their numbers in the bowling department now, Sharma averages 59.22 with the ball in the 50-over format. Ganguly had a better bowling average of 36.65 after his 267th game.

With Ganguly's bowling average being better than Sharma and the latter's batting average being better, both players get half a point in this comparison.

Final score: Sharma 1.5 - 1.5 Ganguly.

