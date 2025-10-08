Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - comparing their ODI batting stats under each other's captaincy

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in action during India's upcoming tour of Australia, which will feature three ODIs and five T20Is. While Shubman Gill has been named new one-day captain, Rohit has been retained as a senior batter. The decision to replace Hitman as ODI skipper was taken keeping in mind preparations for the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit and Kohli are undoubtedly two of the batting superstars of the modern era in white-ball cricket. The former has 11,168 runs to his name in 273 ODI matches, averaging 48.76 at a strike rate of 92.80, with 32 hundreds and 58 half-centuries. As for Kohli, he has amassed 14,181 runs from 302 matches at an average of 57.88 and a strike rate of 93.34, with 51 hundreds and 74 half-centuries.

Speaking of their ODI captaincy, Kohli led India in 95 matches between 2013 and 2021, while Rohit captained India in 56 matches between 2017 and 2025. In this feature, we compare Rohit and Kohli's ODI batting stats while playing under each other's captaincy.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better average and strike rate?

Rohit played 77 ODIs under Kohli's captaincy, scoring 4,110 runs at an average of 61.34 and a strike rate of 93.94. Of his 4,000-plus runs, 911 came in 17 matches against Australia at an average of 53.58 and a strike rate of 90.55. He also scored 739 runs in 13 matches against West Indies at an average of 73.90 and a strike rate of 101.93. Further, Rohit averaged 82.20 in 12 ODIs against Sri Lanka.

Kohli played 43 ODIs under Rohit's leadership and scored 1,779 runs at an average of 52.32 and a strike rate of 94.67. Of his 1,700-plus runs, 364 came in six matches against Australia at an average of 60.66 and a strike rate of 81.79. He also scored 432 runs in nine ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 61.71 at a strike rate of 113.38. Further, Kohli averaged 39.85 in seven ODIs against the Kiwis.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has more hundreds and a better conversion rate?

In 77 matches under Kohli's captaincy, Rohit scored 18 hundreds and 14 half-centuries. His world record score of 264 came off 173 balls against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in November 2014. Of the 18 ODI hundreds, four came against Sri Lanka, three each against Australia and West Indies, two each against Bangladesh, England and South Africa and one each against New Zealand and Pakistan.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Innings per 100 Rohit Sharma 77 4,110 61.34 93.94 264 18 14 4.2 Virat Kohli 43 1,779 52.32 94.67 166* 7 10 5.7

(Rohit vs Kohli - ODI batting stats comparison under each other's captaincy)

In 43 ODIs under Rohit's captaincy, Kohli scored seven hundreds and 10 half-centuries. His best of 166* came off 110 balls against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023. Of his seven one-day tons under the Hitman's leadership, two each came against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and one apiece against South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Rohit's 18 tons came in 76 innings, which means he scored a hundred every 4.2 innings (approx). Kohli's seven centuries came in 40 innings. He scored a century every 5.7 innings (approx).

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI chases?

In 42 matches in which Team India fielding first, Rohit scored 2,062 runs at an average of 62.48 and a strike rate of 91.76. He hit 10 hundreds and eight fifties in chases. In 35 matches that India batted first, the 38-year-old scored 2,048 runs at an average of 60.23 and a strike rate of 96.24. He struck eight hundreds and six half-centuries while batting first.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 42 2,062 62.48 91.76 152* 10 8 Virat Kohli 24 795 44.16 85.94 103* 2 6

(Rohit vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in chases under each other's captaincy)

In 24 ODI matches in which India fielded first, Kohli scored 795 runs at an average of 44.16 and a strike rate of 85.94. The former India captain hit two hundreds and six half-centuries in ODI chases under Rohit's captaincy. In 19 matches that India batted first, he scored 984 runs at an average of 61.50 and a strike rate of 103.14. Kohli struck five hundreds and four fifties while batting first.

Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli - Who has a better record in ODI wins?

Rohit was part of 55 ODIs that India won under Kohli's captaincy. In winning causes, he contributed 3,367 runs at an average of 73.19 and a strike rate of 95.81. The opener hit 16 hundreds and nine half-centuries in wins. Two of his hundreds and five of his half-centuries came in losses.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Rohit Sharma 55 3,367 73.19 95.81 264 16 9 Virat Kohli 32 1,492 64.86 97.77 166* 7 7

(Rohit vs Kohli - batting stats comparison in wins under each other's captaincy)

Kohli was part of 32 matches that India won under Rohit's captaincy. In winning causes, he scored 1,492 runs at an average of 64.86 and a strike rate of 97.77. He scored seven hundreds and as many fifties in wins. Three of his half-centuries came in ODI defeats.

