ROM vs GIB, Valletta Cup 2022, Match 14: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Important Stats, and Dream11 Team Prediction

Gibraltar will take on Romania in the 14th match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa on Saturday.

Neither of the teams have had a very good season so far as Gibraltar have already lost three matches while Romania lost two, out of four games for both sides. Currently, Romania are placed in the fourth position in the Valletta Cup points table and Gibraltar are at fifth.

Both the teams have won their previous matches, so this encounter is definitely going to be interesting, with both teams giving everything for two points.

ROM vs GIB Probable Playing XI

ROM Playing XI

Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Sukhi Sahi, Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra, Ijaz Hussain, Marian Gherasim, Sivakumar Periyalwar, and Raj Kumar

GIB Playing XI

Prakash Mishra (C), Saim Hussain (WK), Chris Lakov, Ishan De Silva, Ivaylo Katzarski, Omar Rasool, Kevin D'Souza, Delrick Vinu, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Ahsan Khan, and Jacob Albin

Valletta Cup ROM vs GIB Match Details

Romania vs Gibraltar, Match 14, Valletta Cup 2022

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 3:30 PM

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa

Pitch Report

The pitch at Marsa Sports Club appears to be best suited for batting and pace bowlers. Expect a high-scoring affair, with the pacers likely to take a few early wickets. There may be some uneven bounce on the surface, which the spinners will try to exploit, but this will not be enough to make them deadly.

Both teams will want to bat first after winning the toss, with 170-180 being a good total at the venue.

Today's ROM vs GIB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Ferrary seems to be the best wicketkeeper pick from the Gibraltar team, though he is not performing the wicketkeeping duties. He bowls 2-3 overs in every match and is also batting well, so he can help you get maximum points. Abdul Shakoor is another good punt pick for this match.

Batsmen

Taranjeet Singh is the best batsman to pick in the Dream11 fantasy team as he smashed 110 runs against the Czech Republic and even took a wicket against Bulgaria. From Gibraltar, Andrew Reyes seems to be a decent pick for the Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Balaji Avinash from Gibraltar is no doubt the best all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team as he is performing well with both bat and ball. He scored 86 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Bulgaria. Louis Bruce is another good all-rounder pick from Gibraltar as he is batting in the top order and bowling his quota of four overs.

Bowlers

Samarth Bodha is a good bowler pick for the Dream11 team as he took two early wickets for Gibraltar in the last match against Bulgaria. Rajesh Kumar is another good pick from Romania.

Top 5 best players to pick in Romania vs Gibraltar Dream11 prediction team

Taranjeet Singh (ROM) - 447 points

Balaji Avinash (GIB) - 373 points

Ijaz Hussain (ROM) - 359 points

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM) - 289 points

Vasu Saini (ROM) - 230 points

Important stats for Romania vs Gibraltar Dream11 prediction team

Balaji Avinash - 159 runs and 4 wickets

Samarth Bodha - 6 wickets

Taranjeet Singh - 230 runs and 4 wickets

Kieron Ferrary - 37 runs and 2 wickets

Romania vs Gibraltar Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1 for Valletta Cup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Ferrary, R Satheesan, Andrew Reyes, Taranjeet Singh (c), Vasu Saini, Balaji Avinash, Ijaz Hussain, Kenroy Nestor, L Bruce, Samarth Bodha, and Rajesh Kumar Jr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2 for Valletta Cup match (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Ferrary, R Satheesan, Andrew Reyes, Taranjeet Singh (c), Vasu Saini, Balaji Avinash (vc), Ijaz Hussain, L Bruce, Samarth Bodha, Kenroy Nestor, and Rajesh Kumar Jr.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat