England's top 3 Test wins (by margin) under Joe Root versus India

Joe Root became England's most successful Test captain after his team convincingly beat India by an innings and 76 runs in the third game in Leeds. Root, in the process, overtook Michael Vaughan's tally of 26 Test wins as England captain.

This year is crucial to Root's legacy as Test captain. A series triumph against a world-class Indian unit at home and an Ashes win in Australia would rank him among the best Test captains of the generation.

On that note, let's revisit Joe Root's top three Test wins (by margin) against India as England skipper.

#1 Lord's, 2018 (Innings & 159 runs)

England win the 2nd Test by an innings and 159 runs.



They go 2-0 up in the five match series.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wqw4qXVYpj — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2018

It was the second Test of India's 2018 tour of England. After winning the toss, Joe Root put India into bat first in overcast conditions. James Anderson wreaked havoc in the first innings, taking 5/20, as India were bundled out for just 107 in 35.2 overs. Chris Woakes also chipped in with a couple of wickets, including the big scalp of the in-form Virat Kohli (23). Chris Broad and Sam Curran also took a wicket each.

India started well with the ball, reducing England to 131/5 before Jonny Bairstow and Woakes stitched together a 189-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Curran also contributed with a quick-fire 40 off 49 deliveries as England led by 289 runs, declaring at 396/7.

Root's England ended up rolling over India in the second innings as well, with the visitors getting bundled out for just 130 runs. Chris Woakes was adjudged to be the Man of the Match for his all-round performance (137* & 4/46 match-figures). This remains India's biggest loss in Test cricket under Virat Kohli.

#2 Headingley, 2021 (Innings & 76 runs)

Kohli's wicket, Leed's Test, 2021

India came into the game after a historic win at Lord's in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series. Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in a Test match in England and decided to bat first. Anderson delivered a masterclass yet again, taking the wickets of KL Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Kohli (7) in his first and only spell of the innings.

He returned with figures of 3/6 in eight overs, proving why he's still one of the best in the business at the age of 39. Anderson was well supported by Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and Sam Curran, as India were dismissed for just 78.

England openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) gave the hosts a solid opening stand of 135 runs, the highest in the series. Dawid Malan also scored 70 in his comeback Test. Yet again Joe Root was England's best performer with the bat, scoring 121 runs in just 165 balls and shifting the momentum completely in his side's favor.

India then had a good start in their second innings, finishing Day 3 at 215/2. However, they ended up getting bowled out for 278 in the first session of Day 4 after the second new ball was taken. Pujara (91), Rohit Sharma (59), and Kohli (55) were the major contributors for India. Robinson was adjudged the Man of the Match (2/16 & 5/65) for his outstanding spell on Day 4.

#3 Chennai, 2021 (227 runs)

After winning the toss, Joe Root elected to bat first on what would be a leather hunt for the Indian team. England put 578 runs on the board in the first innings on the back of an excellent 218 by Root. The England skipper was well supported by Dom Sibley (87) and Ben Stokes (82).

In response, India were struggling at 73/4 - losing the big wickets of Shubman Gill, Rohit, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. Vital contributions from Rishabh Pant (91), Washington Sundar (85*) and Pujara (73) meant that India were able to cross the 300-run mark.

England did not enforce the follow-on and were dismissed for 178, courtesy of a six-wicket haul by Ravichandran Ashwin. India finished Day 4 at 39/1, losing the wicket of Rohit Sharma.

Apart from Kohli (72) and Gill (50), no other Indian batsman could stick around for long. Jack Leach and James Anderson took four and three wickets respectively, making sure that India were unable to build partnerships for long durations. This was India's second loss in a home Test under Kohli's captaincy. Joe Root was adjudged the Man of the Match for top scoring in both innings - 218 & 40.

Edited by Samya Majumdar