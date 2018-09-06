Top performances by R.P. Singh

Anant Srivastava

R P Singh hangs his boots after a 13-year long career

Bowling around the wicket, left-arm fast bowler R P Singh ran steaming in, bending his back to deliver an inswinger. It swings a foot and goes through the gap between bat and pad (with a little help of an inside edge) to uproot the off-stump of Michael Vaughan. This scene best describes the wizardry of R P Singh.

After making his debut in 2005, R P Singh hanged his boots and brought down the curtains on the career that technically lasted 13 years. He was born in a small town named Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He spent his formative years at Lucknow's Sports College, where he mastered his art of swing bowling.

He made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2005 and picked two wickets in his economical spell. He was soon picked for the Test series in Pakistan in 2006. In the second Test of the series at Faisalabad, he picked four wickets in the first innings and one in the other to win the 'Man of the Match' award in his debut game.

He was instrumental in India's Test series win in England in 2007. He starred in India's win in the inaugural World Cup T20 later that year. He emerged as a hero in India's win in the Perth Test against Australia in 2008. In the following year, he helped Deccan Chargers win the IPL title.

He played his last International match (ODI) against England in 2011 at Cardiff but was active in the domestic circuit. In his career, RP Singh played 82 international matches and picked 124 wickets.

His career was short-lived due to injuries and inconsistency, but he was still remarkable in numerous wins. Here, we take a look at his top performances.

