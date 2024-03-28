RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The ninth match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. It is the second fixture of the 2024 edition for both franchises.

RR started their campaign with a victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday afternoon, while almost 24 hours before that, DC suffered a loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings in their tournament opener.

Being the home team, Rajasthan will have slight advantage going into this game. Here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, prediction and live-streaming details for this IPL 2024 match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 9, Indian Premier League 2024.

Date and Time: March 28, Thursday, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The pitch in Jaipur has been excellent for batting. Bowlers will have to execute their plans well, or else, the batters will end up scoring heaps of runs at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The skies will be cloudy in Jaipur during the RR vs DC match in IPL 2024. The temperature will remain above 30 degrees Celsius even after the sun sets, while 26% humidity is expected during the night.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

RR

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Nandre Burger (Impact Player).

DC

Shai Hope, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Salam (Impact Player).

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Home teams have been dominant in the competition so far and it would not be a surprise if the Rajasthan Royals record another win on home soil in IPL 2024. RR's team is stronger on paper than DC. With the home advantage and crowd support in their favor, RR are the favorites to win.

Match Prediction: RR to win against DC in IPL 2024 tonight.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema (Free on all devices).