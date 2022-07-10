RTW vs LKK Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) will lock horns with the Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in the 15th match of the sixth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The high-octane contest will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors have struggled in the competition this season. They have played three games so far, losing two of them. They won their first game but lost the next two.

The Warriors suffered a heavy loss against the Chepauk Super Gillies in their last match. Bowling first, the Warriors struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Super Gillies posted 203 on the board. The batters tried hard but finished their innings on 159/6, falling short by 44 runs.

Lyca Kovai Kings have also had a similar journey to that of the Ruby Trichy Warriors. They have also played three games, winning only one of them. After losing their first two games, they managed to get their first win of the competition against the Salem Spartans in their previous fixture.

The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Spartans to 146 in their 20 overs. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 17th over to win the game by eight wickets.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Lyca Kovai Kings had the worst possible start to the competition but managed to register their first win in their last game. They were part of hard-fought contests in their first couple of games but failed to hold their nerves under pressure.

They found the right combination in their last match and will look to carry forward the winning momentum.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors, meanwhile, lost to the defending champions in their previous outing and it will be a test for them to challenge the Kings on Sunday. The Warriors’ bowlers have struggled a bit in this year’s competition and will need to step up if they are to challenge the Kings.

Lyca Kovai Kings have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward and beat the Ruby Trichy Warriors.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) to win today’s TNPL match.

