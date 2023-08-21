BCCI reject Hyderabad Cricket Association's request to alter schedule over consecutive game hosting issue - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refused to agree with Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) concerns involving this year's ODI World Cup. The concerns were regarding the hosting of consecutive matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The reschedulement of the 2023 World Cup saw as many as nine matches being altered from the intial schedule. Hyderabad has been assigned to host matches on October 9 and 10.

The state cricketing body have been informed that it is impossible to change the schedule of the tournament for a second time, with only little over a month remaining for its commencement.

The HCA have also accepted BCCI's decision. They will proceed to host the game between the Netherlands and New Zealand on October 9, as well as the clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the very next day.

A member of the team appointed by the Supreme Court administrator L Nageswara Rao, Durga Kumar, told Cricbuzz:

"We have engaged in discussions with the BCCI, and they have indicated that changing the schedule is not feasible at this point. Therefore, we have concurred to collaborate."

He continued:

"We comprehend that BCCI's vice-president, Mr Rajeev Shukla, has already issued a statement. We have been informed that making a last-minute alteration is challenging, and we are striving to make arrangements for the orderly execution of the matches.

"We have conferred with the city's police commissioner, and he has reassured us of full assistance."

Hyderabad has been assigned to host a total of three league-stage matches as well as two warm-up matches. The first league stage match held at the venue will be between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan set to practice at alternate venue due to consecutive World Cup fixtures at Hyderabad

As mentioned earlier, the Netherlands and New Zealand will meet at Hyderabad on October 9. Due to this, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will have to conduct their practice sessions at an alternate venue in the city itself ahead of their clash on October 10.

A former senior police officer of Andhra Pradesh named Prasad said:

"We surmised that Sri Lanka and Pakistan would wish to practice at the Uppal Stadium itself, but this won't be feasible due to the schedule. However, we have been informed that practice facilities can be arranged at an alternate venue. We will organize this at the Gymkhana ground."

The 2023 ODI World Cup is set to begin from October 5 with a rematch of the finals of the previous edition. England and New Zealand will play against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final is also scheduled to be played on November 19.