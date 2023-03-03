Celebrity Cricket League 2023, Match 9, Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Punjab De Sher and the Telugu Warriors will lock horns in Match No. 9 of the Celebrity Cricket League 2023 on Saturday, March 4. The match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Sher, captained by Sonu Sood, haven’t had the best of times in the competition thus far. They are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -1.263 after losing their first two matches.

They lost to Ritesh Deshmukh’s Mumbai Heroes by 22 runs in their previous match. After being asked to chase down 126, Punjab scored 25 runs in the first over, but ultimately finished with 103 in their 10 overs.

The Warriors, captained by Akhil Akkineni, meanwhile, have had a stupendous run in the tournament. Having won both their matches, they are sitting at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of 2.229.

They will go into the game after beating the Bengal Tigers by eight wickets. After being asked to chase down 115, the Warriors got home with 11 balls to spare to stamp their authority in the tournament.

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Match Details:

Match: Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors, Match 9, Celebrity Cricket League 2023

Date and Time: March 4, 2023, Saturday, 02:30 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch in Bangalore is known for producing high-scoring matches. Spinners may get a bit of help from the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Probable XIs

Punjab De Sher

Sonu Sood (Captain), Mika Singh, Jimmy Shergill, Ayushmann Khurana, Binnu Dhillon, Manvir Sran, Rahul Dev, Navraj Hans, Jazzy B, Harmeet Singh, Angad Bedi

Telugu Warriors

Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Match Prediction

The Telugu Warriors have been in stupendous form in recent times while Punjab De Sher have struggled to get going. The Warriors will go into the match as the favorites.

Prediction: Telugu Warriors to win the match.

Punjab De Sher vs Telugu Warriors Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Zee Network

Live Streaming: Zee5

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes