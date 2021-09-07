Former England coach Peter Moores among candidates to become new coach of Pakistan - Reports

Former England coach Peter Moores is reportedly in contention to become the next head coach of the Pakistan men's cricket team. Moores, who has worked as a coach with the England men's cricket team and some English counties, could be Misbah-ul-Haq's successor after the former Pakistan coach stepped down yesterday (September 6).

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Peter Moores is one of the candidates to become the new head coach of Pakistan. Bowling coach Waqar Younis quit yesterday as well, and former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is a leading candidate to replace him.

After Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis decided to step down yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq as the interim coaches.

Former England cricketer Peter Moores is among the candidates for the role of Pakistan team’s head coach after the resignation of Misbahul Haq.



The sources have also claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is keen to appoint a foreign coach. PCB officials have reportedly been trying to convince Peter Moores to take up the position. Sources also added that the PCB could change the coaches at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) and make a few alterations in the selection committee soon.

Is Ramiz Raja the reason behind so many changes in Pakistan cricket?

Ramiz Raja with former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi

Ramiz Raja is set to be elected as the new chariman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) next Monday (September 13). The report by Cricket Pakistan claims that Ramiz wants his own team in the country's cricketing setup. Hence, it should not be a surprise to see more changes in Pakistan.

It will be interesting to see who becomes the next head coach of Pakistan. Peter Moores is a deserving candidate and has plenty of experience under his belt. He is one of the few coaches to have won the County Championship with two different teams. Moores has also had two stints as coach of the England men's cricket team.

The Pakistan men's cricket team will be seen in action next in a home series against New Zealand later this month. The Men in Green are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against the Blackcaps.

