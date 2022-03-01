Pakistan vs Australia 2022: Haris Rauf tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Test series

Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the home Test series against Australia, starting Friday. According to Cricket Pakistan, the 28-year old right-arm speedster returned a positive test after being shifted to the bio-secure bubble for the three-Test series.

Rapid Antigen tests were taken for all the players this morning during their practice session at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Soon after the bowler's COVID-19 positive reports, the team doctor moved him into isolation, where he is likely to spend 14 days.

Right-arm seamer Mohammad Abbas, who is in the reserves, seems likely to take his spot in the squad for the first Test.

The rest of the team have reportedly tested negative for the virus. Rauf and the other members joined the Test squad yesterday following the conclusion of the seventh season of the PSL on Sunday.

He was part of the Lahore Qalandars, who won the tournament, and took figures of 1/34 in four overs in the decider. Rauf finished with 16 wickets from 13 matches.

Haris Rauf yet to play a Test match

Haris Rauf, who debuted in international cricket in January 2020, hasn't turned out for Pakistan in the longest format of the game as of yet. At the start of 2021, the selectors picked the 28-year-old for the first time in the Test squad, but he didn't make his debut.

Rauf could don the whites in the upcoming series against Australia. The hosts already have plenty of injury concerns. Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out due to a foot injury while Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf will miss the opening game due to abductor strain and hamstring strain, respectively.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

Captain's pep talk

#BoysReadyHain The preparations for the #PAKvAUS Rawalpindi Test continue at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.Captain's pep talk The preparations for the #PAKvAUS Rawalpindi Test continue at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. 🔊Captain's pep talk 🇵🇰👏 #BoysReadyHain https://t.co/JilSo6AiQ8

It's worth noting that Australia have landed in Pakistan marking a historic visit, their first since 1998. The visitors had to deal with an off-field issue recently as left-arm spinner Ashton Agar's wife received a threat via social media.

However, vice-captain Steve Smith conceded that they feel 'incredibly safe' in the Asian nation. Following the three-Test series, the two sides will lock horns in three ODIs and a solitary T20I.

