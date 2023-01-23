Ravindra Jadeja to lead Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy encounter against Tamil Nadu - Reports

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be returning to competitive cricket on January 24 for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Tamil Nadu. According to reports from Sportstar, Jadeja will lead Saurashtra in the match scheduled to take place at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Senior player Cheteshwar Pujara and regular captain Jaydev Unadkat have reportedly been rested from the game. The duo from Saurashtra have notably been named in India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month.

Jadeja had to undergo knee surgery in August last year and has been out of action ever since, even missing India's 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. This four-day game will definitely help the all-rounder get into the groove ahead of the crucial series against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2017

Jadeja played a crucial role to help India beat Australia 2-1 in the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home. The left-arm spinner picked up 25 wickets and also became the No. 1 ranked Test bowler at the time.

Over time, Jadeja's batting has also improved exponentially, especially in Test cricket. The southpaw smashed a sensational hundred in his previous Test at Edgbaston in July last year. His availability allows India the freedom to play with five bowlers.

India have to beat the Aussies by a margin of two wins to qualify for the World Test Championship final. With Rishabh Pant already ruled out of the series, Jadeja's availability and form will be of paramount importance to Rohit Sharma and Co.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes