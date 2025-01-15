Report makes shocking claim about Gautam Gambhir accusing Indian batter of leaking dressing room conversations to the media during BGT 2024-25

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has been under fire in the wake of the side's 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under. There have been numerous unconfirmed reports about rift in the Indian camp. In the latest development, a report has claimed that Gambhir has accused batter Sarfaraz Khan of leaking details of dressing room chats to the media.

India began their BGT 2024-25 campaign with a 295-run win in the opening Test in Perth. The visitors, however, lost three of the next four Tests to concede the series. Apart from on-field struggles, the Indian team constantly made news for alleged rifts in the dressing room as well.

As per a report in News 24 (as quoted by Rediff), Team India's head coach Gambhir has blamed Sarfaraz for dressing room conversations being leaked to the media. The Mumbai cricketer's name reportedly cropped up during a review meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India officials, which was also attended by skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gambhir had responding to reports of all not being well in the Indian camp ahead of the fifth and final Test in Sydney. At a press conference, he said:

"Indian cricket will be in safe hands till honest people stay in the dressing room. The only thing that keeps you in the dressing room is performance. There were honest words and honesty is important. There is only one tendency and there is only one discussion -- it's the team's first ideology that matters."

Expand Tweet

Some media reports claimed that the head coach had reprimanded the team members for not following instructions and not adapting to the situation in the name of playing their natural game.

Gautam Gambhir reprimanded bowling coach Morne Morkel for being late for a training session: Reports

As per another report in The Times of India, the head coach reprimanded bowling coach Morne Morkel in front of everyone for being late for a training session during BGT 2024-25. The report added that Morkel was a bit reserved for the rest of the tour following the incident.

“Gambhir is very strict about discipline. He reprimanded Morkel immediately at the ground. The board has been told that Morkel was a bit reserved during the rest of the tour. It’s up to these two to sort it out for the team to function smoothly," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Team India's next assignment is a five-match T20I series against England, which will be played at home starting January 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news