Ruturaj Gaikwad wins hearts after sharing his MOTM award with Maharashtra teammate Rajvardhan Hangargeka

In a heartwarming gesture, Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad shared his Man-of-the-Match award with fellow teammate Rajvardhan Hangargekar during the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Ruturaj displayed sheer class as the youngster when asking the presenter to call Hangargekar, with whom he shared the award.

Ruturaj Gaikwad entered the record books after hitting seven sixes in one over during their VHT quarterfinal fixture against Uttar Pradesh. However, it was his gesture during the post-match celebration that won hearts across the internet.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, on the other hand, was the pick of the lot among Maharashtra's bowlers, picking up a five-wicket haul.

The CSK batter received the man-of-the-match award after registering an unbeaten 220-run knock as he propelled Maharashtra to a 58-run win and helped them secure a berth in the semifinals of the competition.

His double ton comprised 10 boundaries and a record-equalling 16 sixes, as Maharashtra scored 330-5 in 50 overs. They then went on to bowl out Uttar Pradesh for 272.

Following the gesture, the CSK star captured the attention of netizens, who praised him for his grace.

Maharashtra will next face Assam in the semifinal tie in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. It is expected to be an exciting encounter between the two teams and their two talismans after Riyan Parag also scored 174 runs to help his team advance to the semifinals.

Ruturaj Gaikwad joins elite list following his stellar knock

The 25-year-old has joined the company of luminaries like Sir Garfield Sobers, Ravi Shastri, Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, Ross Whiteley, Hazratullah Zazai, Leo Carter, Kieron Pollard and Thisara Perera, all of whom have hit six consecutive sixes in one over.

Notably, the Maharashtra batsman scored his first fifty in international cricket earlier this year during the third T20I between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has donned the tricolour in five T20I matches, scoring 63 runs at a strike rate of 114.54.

