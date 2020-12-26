SA v SL 2020 Live streaming and telecast details: Where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series?

Test cricket returns to South Africa for the first time after the COVID-19 break as the home team gears up to take on Sri Lanka. This ICC World Test Championship series between South Africa and Sri Lanka comprises two matches.

The winner of each game will get 60 points. The ICC has done away with the old format in the World Test Championship. Now, the points percentage determines the team's ranking.

Currently, Sri Lanka is in the sixth position with 33.33 percentage points. Meanwhile, South Africa is two spots below the islanders, with only 10 percentage points. Both nations have negligible chances of making it to the Top 2. Still, they will try to finish higher on the points table.

South Africa lost their previous home Test series to England by a 1-3 margin. With SL having whitewashed the hosts in their previous series, new captain Quinton de Kock will be keen to ensure his squad improves their home record.

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place in Centurion. The Proteas have a 100% win record versus Sri Lanka in Test matches on this ground.

Johannesburg will play host to the New Year's Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Interestingly, the Sri Lankan cricket team has never won a Test in Johannesburg as well.

Dimuth Karunaratne and co. have an opportunity to create history with an excellent performance against South Africa.

Star Sports to broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series live in India

Both Test matches of this series will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the two Tests between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

South Africa - SuperSport Network

India Telecast Channel - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

India - Disney Plus Hotstar (South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 2020 Test series live streaming)