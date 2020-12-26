Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

SA v SL 2020 Live streaming and telecast details: Where to watch South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series?

South Africa will battle Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship next
South Africa will battle Sri Lanka in the ICC World Test Championship next
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 26 Dec 2020, 05:23 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Test cricket returns to South Africa for the first time after the COVID-19 break as the home team gears up to take on Sri Lanka. This ICC World Test Championship series between South Africa and Sri Lanka comprises two matches.

The winner of each game will get 60 points. The ICC has done away with the old format in the World Test Championship. Now, the points percentage determines the team's ranking.

Currently, Sri Lanka is in the sixth position with 33.33 percentage points. Meanwhile, South Africa is two spots below the islanders, with only 10 percentage points. Both nations have negligible chances of making it to the Top 2. Still, they will try to finish higher on the points table.

South Africa lost their previous home Test series to England by a 1-3 margin. With SL having whitewashed the hosts in their previous series, new captain Quinton de Kock will be keen to ensure his squad improves their home record.

The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka will take place in Centurion. The Proteas have a 100% win record versus Sri Lanka in Test matches on this ground.

Johannesburg will play host to the New Year's Test between Sri Lanka and South Africa. Interestingly, the Sri Lankan cricket team has never won a Test in Johannesburg as well.

Dimuth Karunaratne and co. have an opportunity to create history with an excellent performance against South Africa. 

Star Sports to broadcast South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test series live in India

Advertisement

Both Test matches of this series will start at 1:30 PM IST. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the two Tests between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

South Africa - SuperSport Network

India Telecast Channel - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

India - Disney Plus Hotstar (South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 2020 Test series live streaming)

Published 26 Dec 2020, 05:23 IST
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2020 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Quinton de Kock Dimuth Karunaratne
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी