SA vs AUS 2023: Kingsmead, Durban pitch history and T20I records

Kingsmead will host the second T20I of the South Africa vs Australia series later today (September 1). The Proteas will aim to keep the series alive after suffering a big defeat in the opening T20I at the same venue earlier this week.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh led his team from the front in the first T20I. He will look forward to continuing in the same vein to help the Aussies secure a T20I series win against South Africa.

Before the second T20I gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of Kingsmead.

Kingsmead, Durban T20I records and stats

Durban has played host to 16 T20I matches so far. South Africa have been a part of nine of them, where they have recorded five wins and four losses. Australia set a new record for the highest T20I team total on this ground in the previous match. Here are some other vital stats and numbers you need to know:

Matches played: 16

Match won by teams batting first: 9

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 226/6 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2023

Lowest team total: 73 - Kenya vs. New Zealand, 2007

Highest successful run-chase: 158/7 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2016

Highest individual score: 114* - Morne van Vyk (SA) vs. West Indies, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/23 - David Wiese (SA) vs. West Indies, 2015

Average first-innings score: 139

Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The Durban pitch report for the second T20I between South Africa and Australia will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Like the previous game, the pitch should be good for batting.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha took a four-wicket haul for Australia on this ground, hinting that the spinners could play a role in the match as well. Exact details of pitch report will only be available before the captains walk out for the toss.

Kingsmead, Durban last T20I match

Australia squashed South Africa by 111 runs in the last T20I hosted by this venue on August 30. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 49-ball 92 guided the Aussies to 226/6 in 20 overs. Tim David chipped in with a fantastic 28-ball 64 as well. In reply, Tanveer Sangha's magical spell helped Australia bowl the Proteas out for 115 runs in just 15.3 overs.

Sixteen wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking five of them. A total of 14 sixes were hit in 35.3 overs. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Australia 226/6 (Mitchell Marsh 92*, Lizaad Williams 3/44) beat South Africa 115 (Reeza Hendricks 56, Tanveer Sangha 4/31) by 111 runs.