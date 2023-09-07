SA vs AUS 2023: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein pitch history and ODI records

South Africa will host Australia in three ODI matches at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, starting Thursday. It is a five-match series between the two teams, with the first three matches scheduled to place in Bloemfontein from September 7 to 12.

Australia recently squashed South Africa 3-0 in a three-match T20I series. The Aussies will be keen to replicate the same result in the five-match ODI series. On the other side, South Africa will try to gain some winning momentum ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Before the first ODI of the series starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Mangaung Oval.

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein ODI records & stats

South Africa understand the conditions in Bloemfontein well. The Proteas have won 18 out of the 26 completed ODIs they have been a part of at this venue. Temba Bavuma and Co. will be keen to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series by winning all matches against Australia at this venue.

The conditions at Mangaung Oval are great for batting. Earlier this year, South Africa chased down a 343-run target against England on this ground. Here's a look at some other vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs hosted by Bloemfontein.

Matches played: 32

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams batting second: 16

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 145 - Brendan Taylor (ZIM) vs. South Africa, 2010

Best bowling figures: 6/24 - Imran Tahir (SA) vs. Zimbabwe, 2018

Highest team total: 399/9 - England vs. South Africa, 2016

Lowest team total: 78 - Zimbabwe vs. South Africa, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 347/5 - South Africa vs. England, 2023

Average first innings score: 247

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein pitch report

The pitch in Bloemfontein should be good for batting. Batters have scored heaps of runs at this venue. The team that bats first on this ground should look to post a total of around 300-320 on the board. Anything below 300 will be a chaseable score.

Manguang Oval pitch report for the first ODI of the South Africa vs Australia series will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. The fresh wicket may help the pacers as well initially.

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Last ODI match

South Africa defeated England by five wickets in the last ODI match hosted by this venue. Jos Buttler's 82-ball 94 helped England reach 342/7 in 50 overs. In reply, a century from Temba Bavuma guided the Proteas to a historic win.

21 sixes were hit in the two innings of that match between South Africa and England. A total of 12 wickets fell in the game, with pacers accounting for eight of them. Here's a summary of that match:

Brief Scores: South Africa 347/5 (Temba Bavuma 109, Olly Stone 2/48) beat England 342/7 (Jos Buttler 94*, Anrich Nortje 2/64) by 5 wickets.