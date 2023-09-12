SA vs AUS 2023: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom pitch history and ODI records

The third ODI of the South Africa vs Australia series will take place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein hosted the first two ODIs of the five-match series. Australia recorded wins in both matches to secure a 2-0 lead.

The Proteas will aim to bounce back in Potchefstroom and keep the series alive. Ahead of the third ODI, South Africa have received a massive blow with fast bowler Anrich Nortje being ruled out of action due to lower back spasms.

Before the third ODI of the series starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Potchefstroom.

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom ODI records & stats

South Africa have been quite dominant in ODIs at this venue. The Men in Green and Gold have played nine ODIs on this ground, recording eight victories and one defeat. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams defending a target in Potchefstroom.

Here are some other vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at this venue:

Matches played: 20

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 153 - Herschelle Gibbs (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2002

Best bowling figures: 7/15 - Glenn McGrath (AUS) vs. Namibia, 2003

Highest team total: 418/5 - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2006

Lowest team total: 45 - Namibia vs. Australia, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 273/2 - South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, 2010

Average first innings score: 249

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom pitch report

The Senwes Park pitch report for the third South Africa vs Australia ODI will be telecasted live a few minutes before the game gets underway. In general, the wicket at this venue has been good for batting, with teams posting big totals in previous ODI matches.

Pacers may also receive some help at this venue. West Indies pace bowler Alzarri Joseph bagged a three-wicket haul in the previous ODI match played on this ground.

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom Last ODI match

South Africa defeated West Indies by four wickets in the last ODI match played in Potchefstroom. The game was played on March 21, 2023. Brandon King's 72-run knock guided the visitors to a 260-run total in the first innings. Chasing 261, South Africa lost six wickets, but Heinrich Klaasen's 61-ball 119* guided them home.

15 sixes were hit in the entertaining ODI between South Africa and West Indies. 16 wickets fell in the two innings, with spinners accounting for five of them.

Brief Scores: West Indies 260 (Brandon King 72, Bjorn Fortuin 2/46) lost to South Africa 264/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 119*, Alzarri Joseph 3/50) by 4 wickets.