SA vs AUS 2023: SuperSport Park, Centurion, pitch history and ODI records

South Africa will host Australia at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday for the fourth ODI of their five-match series. Australia secured a 2-0 lead by winning the first two games in Bloemfontein, but the Proteas bounced back with a 111-run victory at Senwes Park on Tuesday.

The home side will have to win the upcoming match at SuperSport Park to keep this series alive, while the Aussies will be keen to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Before the fourth ODI of the South Africa vs Australia series starts, here's a look at the pitch history at Centurion.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, ODI records & stats

64 ODI matches have been played at SperSport Park in Centurion, with the team bowling first recording a win on 35 occasions. The captain winning the toss may opt to field first today at Centurion. The average first innings score at this venue is 244, but the team batting first should look to score around 280-290 in their 50 overs.

Here's a look at some other vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at SuperSport Park:

Matches played: 64

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 4

Highest individual score: 178 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs. Australia, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Trent Johnston (IRE) vs. Canada, 2009

Highest team total: 392/6 - South Africa vs. Pakistan, 2007

Lowest team total: 118 - South Africa vs. India, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 319/3 - South Africa vs. England, 2016

Average first innings score: 244

SuperSport Park, Centurion, pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth ODI of the South Africa vs Australia series will be broadcast live before the toss. The wicket at this venue has been good for batting, with some high-scoring matches having taken place in the past.

South Africa wicketkeeper batter Quinton de Kock has fond memories of playing against Australia at Centurion. In 2016, de Kock blasted a 178-run knock against the Aussies at this venue.

SuperSport Park, Centurion, Last ODI match

Bangladesh defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the last ODI hosted at Centurion. Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul helped the visitors skittle the Proteas out for just 155 runs in the first innings. In reply, Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten 87-run knock helped Bangladesh reach the target in 26.3 overs.

Only one six was hit in that lopsided contest between Bangladesh and South Africa on March 23, 2022. 11 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers accounting for six of them.

Brief Scores: South Africa 155 (Janneman Malan 39, Taskin Ahmed 5/35) lost to Bangladesh 156/1 (Tamim Iqbal 87*, Keshav Maharaj 1/36) by 9 wickets.