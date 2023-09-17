SA vs AUS 2023: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch history and ODI records

The Wanderers Stadium will host the series finale of the South Africa vs Australia ODI series on Sunday. Australia started the five-game series with two wins in Bloemfontein, but the Proteas bounced back with convincing wins at the Senwes Park and SuperSport Park.

The series decider will begin at 10:00 am local time (1:30 pm IST) in Johannesburg. South Africa have momentum on their side, but Australia are known for lifting their game under pressure.

Before the exciting contest gets underway in Johannesburg, here's a look at the pitch history of the Wanderers.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg ODI records & stats

Johannesburg has hosted 52 ODIs. Teams batting second have emerged victorious 30 times. The captain winning the toss may prefer fielding first.

Here's a list of some other important stats and records you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Johannesburg:

Matches played: 52

Matches won by teams batting first: 22

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 193 - Fakhar Zaman (PAK) vs South Africa, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/20 - Shaun Pollock (SA) vs England, 2000

Highest team total: 439/2 - South Africa vs West Indies, 2015

Lowest team total: 109 - Sri Lanka vs India, 2003

Highest successful run-chase: 438/9 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2006

Average first innings score: 239

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg pitch report

The pitch in Johannesburg should help both batters and fast bowlers. South African batters have had a great time in ODIs here.

In 2006, South Africa chased down a mammoth 435-run target against Australia here, while in 2015, the Proteas posted 439-2, batting first against the West Indies.

Considering how South Africa's batting has fired on all cylinders in the last two ODIs, it should not be a surprise if they post another big score on the board.

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Last ODI match

South Africa beat the Netherlands by 146 runs in the last ODI hosted by Johannesburg on April 2, 2023.

Aiden Markram blasted a 126-ball 175 to inspire his team to 370-8 in 50 overs. In response, the Netherlands were bowled out for 224.

Fast bowler Sisanda Magala took a five-wicket haul for South Africa. Overall, 18 wickets fell in the game, with pacers bagging 13 of them. The batters smacked 15 sixes across both innings.

Brief Scores: South Africa 370-8 (Aiden Markram 175, Fred Klassen 2-43) beat Netherlands 224 (Musa Ahmed 61, Sisanda Magala 5-43) by 146 runs.