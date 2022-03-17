SA vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match - March 18th, 2022

The first game of the ODI series between South Africa and Bangladesh will be played on March 18 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The series comprises three ODIs, which will be followed by a two-match Test series. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Both sides will be looking to come out hard against each other as 30 crucial points are up for grabs.

Ahead of the first ODI between South Africa and Bangladesh on Friday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 team.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada in action during the England v South Africa Royal London ODI

Kagiso Rabada will be leading the pace-bowling attack for the Proteas in the ODI series. He missed out on the ODI series at home against India but was sensational in the Test series against New Zealand. Rabada picked up 10 wickets at an average of 21.90 in two matches in New Zealand and will be brimming with confidence coming into this series.

Rabada is lethal with his searing pace. He swings the new ball both ways and nails the yorkers in the death, making him a real asset in the bowling department. The 26-year-old has been playing a huge role for the Proteas since making his debut and will be looking to step up in the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan in action during the Sri Lanka v Bangladesh match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The star all-rounder from Bangladesh is taking part in the series after having a discussion with members of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. He had initially withdrawn from the series as he felt fatigued.

The 34-year-old has been a vital member of the Bangladesh side across all formats and will be looking to step up in the upcoming ODI series.

Shakib had a decent series against Afghanistan at home and will aim to be at his best against the Proteas. He can earn points with both the bat and the ball and is a must-have in your Dream11 side.

Rassie van der Dussen in action during the South Africa v England 1st T20 International in 2020

One player who has stood out for South Africa across all formats in the past 12 months is Rassie van der Dussen. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the ODI series against India at home, scoring 218 runs in three matches, including a 50 and a 100. The 33-year-old is a vital cog in the South African batting line-up.

Rassie is a good player of spin, which will come in handy while facing Bangladesh. He adapts to the conditions quickly and can quicken up the scoring rate when needed. Van der Dussen paces his innings superbly and will play a huge role in the ODI series against Bangladesh, making him a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

