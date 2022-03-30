SA vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 1st Test?

South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns in the first game of the two-match Test series on Thursday, March 31. Kingsmead, Durban will host the encounter.

Bangladesh, led by Tamim Iqbal, entered the history books after beating the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

The likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and others made sure that the Tigers defied the odds and registered a historic victory.

It’s time for Mominul Haque and Co. to show that Bangladesh can also give South Africa a run for their money in Test cricket.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was expected to miss the red-ball series in a bid to play in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the visitors will have his services after the Magura-born cricketer went unsold in the mega auction that took place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim are among the leading run-scorers for the Tigers and the onus will also be on them. Taskin picked up a five-wicket haul at SuperSport Park in the third ODI and Bangladesh will be banking on him to make some breakthroughs.

Liton Das has also been in stupendous across formats for Bangladesh. He’s had a decent campaign on the South Africa tour.

South Africa, led by Dean Elgar, won't have quite a few of their players due to the ongoing IPL. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram and others are busy taking part in the T20 tournament.

Elgar said that the IPL-bound players "were put in an unavoidable situation."

Keegan Petersen was excellent in South Africa’s 2-1 win over India and will be looking for similar performances. Skipper Elgar and Temba Bavuma also need to take quite a bit of responsibility in a relatively inexperienced team.

Duanne Olivier has done well for the Proteas and he'll want to get amongst the wickets. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer are the two spin-bowling options for the home team.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat South Africa (SA)?

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 2

South Africa have won ten out of 12 Tests against Bangladesh while two games have ended in draws. At home, the Proteas have won all six of their matches versus the Tigers.

The hosts are favorites to win the opening match.

Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

