SA vs BAN prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

South Africa (SA) and Bangladesh (BAN) will lock horns in the second game of a three-match ODI series on Sunday, March 20. The Wanderers Stadium will host the match.

Before the series started, Bangladesh had lost all nine of their matches in South Africa. When they last toured the country in 2017, the Tigers lost 0-3. Hence, the odds were heavily stacked against them ahead of the opening match on Friday, March 18 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

However, Tamim Iqbal and Co. showed enormous professionalism and won the first game by 38 runs. Most importantly, they took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series. They also secured their 11th win in the World Cup Super League and stayed on top of the points table.

After winning the toss and being put into bat first, the visitors made a steady start. Tamim and Liton Das put on 95 runs for the opening wicket off 21.3 overs to lay the platform. While Das carried hid good form and scored 50 with five fours and one six, Tamim got out on 41 off 67 balls.

But both batters perished in back-to-back overs and the pressure was back on Bangladesh. Mushfiqur Rahim fell for a single-digit score as well. From there on, Shakib Al Hasan and Yasir Ali’s 115-run stand took Bangladesh to a strong position.

Shakib looked at his very best, scoring 77 runs off 64 balls with seven fours and three wickets. Ali also impressed with a well-made half-century. Cameos from Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Afif Hossain Dhrubo helped Bangladesh score 314 for seven.

The Proteas lost frequent wickets in their run-chase and were always behind the 8-ball. Rassie van der Dussen scored 86 runs before getting to Taskin Ahmed. David Miller tried to hold his ground and scored a 57-ball 79, laced with eight fours and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain.

Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi played some shots at the death, only to mitigate the damage. Mehidy Hasan was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with four wickets. Taskin also picked up three scalps.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat South Africa (SA)?

England v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

South Africa have won 27 out of 37 games in ODI cricket at the Wanderers Stadium. In the day games at the venue, they have won 13 out of 19 matches. One may expect them to make a comeback and draw level in the series.

Prediction: South Africa to win.

