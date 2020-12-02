SA vs ENG 2020: England 'blew us away' in third T20I, says Quinton de Kock

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock was a demoralized man after watching England ease to victory in the third T20I to seal a series whitewash.

South Africa posted a healthy total, but England never looked like they were in trouble during the chase.

Quinton de Kock said:

"It's disappointing, but they blew us away. They put our bowlers under a lot of pressure, played cleverly and we couldn't stop them. We are not playing as badly as it is perceived to be, we are coming up against the English first-up and going forward the boys are confident."

Dawid Malan was once again the star of the show for England, finishing just one run short of his century in the end. Malan, with help from Jos Buttler, made the target for 192 look like peanuts as England cruised to victory and sealed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.

South Africa batted well this time around and posted a more than competitive total. However, they were let down by poor bowling. England have been a class above them throughout the series, and this T20I was no different.

The win helped take England to the top of the ICC T20I rankings, a very encouraging sign ahead of the T20I World Cup which is due to take place in India next year.

Dawid Malan sends veiled message to England captain Eoin Morgan after 99 not out

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

Dawid Malan finished just one run shy of his second T20I century. England needed one run with Malan on 98, but he could only get a single which saw him finish the game on 99.

After being voted Man of the Match, Malan explained why he did not go for a century. He said:

"I knew there were five left, but I didn't know how it would go down if I turned down the single..."

Eoin Morgan had aimed a subtle dig at Dawid Malan last year for not taking a run off a bye once. Hopefully, the captain will be pleased with the world's best-ranked T20I batsman this time.