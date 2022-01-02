SA vs IND prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test match?

India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second game of their three-match Test series on Monday, January 3, at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

India, captained by Virat Kohli, have well and truly seized the initiative in the red-ball series. The visitors registered a resounding 113-run victory at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It was also their maiden triumph at the venue.

Very few things went wrong for India after they elected to bat first after winning the toss in that game. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s 117-run stand for the opening wicket set the tone for Team India, and the visitors didn't look back from there. Their bowlers then came to the fore as South Africa were not allowed a way back into the game.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking up eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj supported him well. However, it was Rahul who won the Player of the Match for his 123-run knock in the first innings.

The Proteas, led by Dean Elgar, have plenty of work to do ahead of the second game. The heavy loss in Centurion has pushed them on to the back foot. Moreover, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s sudden Test retirement have added to their woes.

Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne have massive shoes to fill. The likes of Elgar, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma are experienced campaigners in Test cricket, and they need to bring all their experience to the fore. The lower order needs to make significant contributions as well.

It goes without saying that Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi need to be on top of their game to rattle the in-form Indian batting unit. Ngidi registered a six-wicket haul at SuperSport Park, although his efforts eventually went in vain.

Can South Africa beat India?

1st Betway WTC Test: South Africa vs India - Day 1

Team India’s bowlers are in red-hot form, and the South African batters are expected to again find it tough to face them in challenging conditions. The Proteas bowlers can’t afford to drop their guard either.

Having won the first Test convincingly, India seem the favourites to win the next game as well. It’s pertinent to note that South Africa are yet to lose a Test series against India at home. However, that could change in the next few days.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: India to win the second Test.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will India beat South Africa? Yes No 8 votes so far