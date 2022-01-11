SA vs IND prediction: Who will win the 3rd Test match?

The Test series between South Africa and India is level at 1-1. The visitors kicked off the series with a win but the Proteas came back hard to win the next game to force the series into a decider. The third Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11.

It was a solid performance from the hosts in the second Test. Batting first, the visiting batters struggled as they were bundled out on 202. Skipper KL Rahul top-scored with 50 while Marco Jansen picked up four wickets.

South Africa replied by scoring 229, thanks to fifties from Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma. Shardul Thakur wreaked havoc in the Proteas’ camp as he finished with seven wickets.

The visiting contingent tried hard in the second innings with Rahane and Pujara scoring fifties, but they couldn’t post a big total as they were knocked over on 266. South Africa were set a target of 240 and it was a tricky chase on a difficult pitch.

But skipper Dean Elgar, opening the batting, meant business as he remained unbeaten on 96. He was well-supported by the top-order batters as they chased down the total while losing only three wickets.

We have seen intense battles throughout the series and expect another cracking game in the decider. Virat Kohli's side are on the brink of creating history and if they manage to win the third Test, it will be their first ever Test series in the "Rainbow Nation."

Can India beat South Africa?

The bowlers from both sides have impressed everyone. They have played a major role in the series so far and will look to keep performing in the same way.

Meanwhile, the visiting batters are struggling a bit and it will come down to applying themselves in the middle against the fired-up Proteas’ pacers. They have to be at their absolute best to win their first Test series in South Africa.

The Proteas, on the other hand, have found the right balance and will be high on confidence after their series-leveling victory. With the winning momentum behind them, expect them to win the third Test and seal the series.

Prediction: South Africa to win the third Test.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Virat Kohli to score a century? Yes No 39 votes so far