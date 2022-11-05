SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022: Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before South Africa vs Netherlands match

The all-important South Africa vs Netherlands match will take place on Sunday morning in the T20 World Cup 2022. It is a do-or-die match for the Proteas. If they lose against the Dutch tomorrow, they will be knocked out of the mega event.

The Netherlands have already been eliminated from the race to the semifinals. They now have a chance to spoil South Africa's party. Even if the match gets abandoned due to rain, the Proteas will likely miss out on a spot in the semifinals.

The rules of T20 World Cup 2022 are such that if two teams have the same number of points in the table, the team with the most wins progresses first. If the number of wins are the same, then the net run rate is considered.

The Proteas have a superior net run rate than Bangladesh and Pakistan, but if they earn only one point from the match against the Netherlands, and the Pakistan vs. Bangladesh match produces a winner then South Africa will have to return home early.

Ahead of this big game in T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between South Africa and Netherlands.

South Africa vs Netherlands Head To Head Record in T20Is

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Netherlands 1-0. Their only match took place on March 27, 2014, which the Proteas won by six runs.

SA vs NED Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup

South Africa v Netherlands - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 (Image: Getty)

South Africa lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against the Netherlands 1-0. The two nations met in Bangladesh in 2014, where the Proteas won a close encounter.

Last 5 South Africa vs Netherlands games in South Africa

South Africa have never hosted a T20I against the Netherlands. There is no data available for previous matches between the two teams on South African soil.

Last 5 South Africa vs Netherlands games in Netherlands

Even the Dutch team has not played a home T20I against South Africa. There is no data available for matches between South Africa and Netherlands in the Netherlands.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes