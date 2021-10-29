SA vs SL: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 25 of T20 World Cup 2021

After beating defending champions West Indies in their previous T20 World Cup 2021 match, South Africa will battle against Sri Lanka tomorrow. Both teams have won one of their two games played at the mega event so far.

Sri Lanka started their campaign with a win against Bangladesh but lost to Australia in their next game. Meanwhile, South Africa lost to Australia in the first game of the Super 12 round.

South Africa and Sri Lanka's battle will decide which team will join Australia and England in the upper half of the Group 1 standings with four points to their name. Ahead of this T20 World Cup 2021 match, here's a look at South Africa and Sri Lanka's head-to-head stats.

SA vs SL head-to-head stats

South Africa lead Sri Lanka by 11-5 in the T20I head-to-head record. The Proteas have not lost a single T20I against the Islanders since March 2019.

Earlier this year, South Africa and Sri Lanka faced off in a T20I series, where the Proteas emerged victorious by 3-0. The Temba Bavuma-led outfit will try to continue their winning streak against Sri Lanka tomorrow.

SA vs SL: Numbers you need to know before Match 25 of T20 World Cup 2021

Among current South African T20 World Cup squad members, Tabraiz Shamsi has taken the highest number of wickets in T20Is against Sri Lanka. Shamsi has scalped eight wickets in six matches.

Dhananjaya de Silva has taken four wickets in six T20I innings against South Africa. The Sri Lankan all-rounder's best bowling figures in T20Is against South Africa have been 2/22.

Reeza Hendricks is the leading run-scorer in South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I matches. The Proteas opener has scored 311 runs in eight innings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Dinesh Chandimal has scored 197 runs in 11 T20Is against South Africa. It will be interesting to see if he plays in the T20 World Cup match tomorrow.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Sri Lanka to lose 2 or more wickets inside the powerplay? Yes No 0 votes so far