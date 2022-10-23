SA vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Ahead of the South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2022 T20 World Cup clash, to be played in Hobart on Monday, October 24, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma expressed happiness at another African nation qualifying for the Super 12 stage of the T20I format's most prestigious competition.

Zimbabwe had to work hard for the same. They beat Ireland in their first game of the T20 World Cup before falling to the West Indies, putting themselves under pressure for their third first-round encounter against Scotland. But the Chevrons held their nerve, led by all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

South Africa, meanwhile, will have flashbacks to the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they won four of their five Super 12 matches but still missed out on the semi-finals due to net run rate. Placed in a group that involves India and Pakistan this time around, Bavuma and Co. will know that they can't afford to lose the plot against the relatively weaker sides.

Rain is on the forecast for the encounter, but a result should be possible in Hobart. Can South Africa make a winning start to the T20 World Cup? Or can Zimbabwe pull off something special against their African neighbors?

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe?

Australia v Zimbabwe - One Day International Series: Game 3

To put it simply, Zimbabwe's batting lineup has warranted no confidence in them against an outfit like South Africa. Craig Ervine held things together on his return to the side against Scotland and Raza has been exceptional in the middle order, but Zimbabwe have little by way of reliability and world-class skill.

Regis Chakabva's form has fallen off a cliff, while Sean Williams hasn't come to the party with the bat either thus far in the T20 World Cup. Ryan Burl has only one 20-plus score in his last 10 innings, with the rest being too raw and inexperienced to expect them to perform against the best sides in the world.

Zimbabwe's bowling is better-poised to challenge South Africa. Raza, Williams and Burl make up a capable spin trio, while Blessing Muzarabani leads a pace attack that boasts variety and versatility. However, up against the Proteas, Ervine and Co. are probably going to be out of their depth.

Temba Bavuma's place in the T20I side cannot be explained right now if you take away the "(C)" next to his name, but South Africa have enough firepower to make up for their skipper's slow starts. They also have a pace battery capable of troubling the best batters in the world.

While Zimbabwe are bound to pull off an upset in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Monday might not be the day. South Africa should be able to put two points on the board in comfortable fashion.

SA vs ZIM Match Prediction: South Africa to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will South Africa beat Zimbabwe on Monday? Yes No 0 votes