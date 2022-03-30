SA-W vs EN-W prediction: Who will win the Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 will see South Africa Women square off against England Women. Hagley Oval in Christchurch will host this contest.

South Africa Women have won five of their seven games in the tournament so far. They finished second in the league stages of the tournament. They beat India in their last league game in a thrilling contest.

The Indian Women batted first and set a target of 275 for the Proteas Women. Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas picked up two wickets each for South Africa. Laura Wolvaardt scored 80 at the top of the order and a well-composed innings of 52* from Mignon du Preez helped them chase down the total on the last ball of the match.

England Women, on the other hand, lost their first three games. They bounced back in the competition as they won their remaining four games and qualified for the semi-finals. They beat Bangladesh Women in their last league game.

After electing to bat first, contributions from Natalie Sciver (40) and Sophia Dunkley (67) helped them post 234 on the board. They lost six wickets in the process. The bowlers then bowled brilliantly as they knocked over Bangladesh Women within 134 to win the game by 100 runs. Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean finished with three wickets apiece and Freya Davies also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Will England Women (EN-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W)?

New Zealand v England - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

England Women have turned the tables around and are on an unbeaten streak of four matches. They will be riding with confidence coming into the knockout stages of the competition and will look to keep performing in the same way. South Africa Women beat India Women in a nail-biting contest and will look to carry forward their winning momentum in the semifinals.

Both sides deserve to be in the top four. They are evenly matched and it will come down to handling nerves in crunch situations in the second semi-final. South Africa Women have looked good in the competition so far, having lost only a single game and it won’t be a surprise if they enter the final by beating the English side on Thursday.

Prediction: South Africa Women (SA-W) to win this clash.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Katherine Brunt to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes so far