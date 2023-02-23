SA-W vs ENG-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before South Africa vs England Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

South Africa Women will clash against England Women in the second semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Friday, February 24. Both teams were eliminated in the semi-finals of the previous edition but one of them will qualify for this year's final.

England Women topped the Group 2 standings with four wins in as many matches. They registered wins against India Women, Pakistan Women, West Indies Women and Ireland Women to seal their place in the semi-finals.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, finished second in Group 1 with two wins in four matches. They lost against Sri Lanka Women and Australia Women but recorded big wins over New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

Before the big game begins, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

SA-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in T20Is

England Women lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against South Africa Women 19-3. The two teams have battled in 22 matches, with England emerging victorious in 19 of them.

SA-W vs ENG-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

As far as the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches is concerned, England Women lead by 3-1. South Africa Women won the previous meeting between the two teams at the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020.

Last 5 SA-W vs ENG-W matches

England Women have won their last four matches against South Africa Women. Here is a summary of their five most recent battles:

ENG-W (167/5) beat SA-W (141/4) by 26 runs, Aug 2, 2022. ENG-W (176/6) beat SA-W (138/6) by 28 runs, Jul 25, 2022. ENG-W (151/4) beat SA-W (148/6) by 6 wickets, Jul 23, 2022. ENG-W (114/4) beat SA-W (111/9) by 6 wickets, Jul 21, 2022. SA-W (124/4) beat ENG-W (123/8) by 6 wickets, Feb 23, 2020.

Can South Africa Women end their losing streak in T20Is against England Women? Sound off in the comments below.

