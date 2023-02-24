SA-W vs ENG-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

After an exciting battle between India Women and Australia Women yesterday, Newlands will play host to another semifinal of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match on Friday (February 24). Hosts South Africa Women will lock horns with England Women in the second semifinal.

Both nations made it to the semifinals of the previous edition of the mega event as well. However, they failed to progress to the final. This year, one of them will make it to the summit clash and challenge Australia Women for the championship.

The conditions at Newlands are excellent for batting. Before the second semifinal starts, here are some vital stats and numbers from previous T20s played on this ground.

Newlands, Cape Town, T20 records and stats

T20 matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 102 - Muneeba Ali (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W) vs. IRE-W, 2023

Highest team score: 213/5 - ENG-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Lowest team score: 95 - IRE-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023

Average 1st innings score: 151

Newlands Pitch report

The pitch on this ground has generally been good for batting, with teams posting some grand totals at this venue. The battle between South Africa Women and England Women should be a high-scoring one.

Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match

Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Semi Final (Image: Getty)

In the last T20I hosted by Cape Town, Australia Women beat India Women by five runs. The Aussies posted 172 runs on the scoreboard after winning the toss and opting to bat first. India Women inched closer to the target, riding on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century. However, they ended with 167/8, five runs short of Australia's score.

A total of four sixes were smashed in 40 overs of that game. 12 wickets fell, with spinners bagging five of them.

Poll : 0 votes