SA-W vs SL-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will begin tonight (February 10) in Cape Town with a clash between home team South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women. Both nations will be keen to get off to a winning start at the mega-event.

South Africa Women will be high on confidence, having recently won a tri-series against India Women and West Indies Women on home soil. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat in the Asia Cup 2022 Final against India Women.

Top names like Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Masabata Klaas, Inoka Ranaweera, Kavisha Dilhari and Nilakshi de Silva will be in action during this Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match. Here's a look at the head-to-head stats between SL-W and SA-W before the mega event commences.

SA-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Sri Lanka Women 10-3. The Sune Luus-led outfit have won each of their last five T20Is against the islanders.

SA-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

As far as the Women's T20 World Cup matches are concerned, South Africa Women lead by 2-1. South Africa won their last T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Last 5 SA-W vs SL-W matches

As mentioned above, South Africa Women have won all of their previous five encounters against Sri Lanka Women. Here is a short summary of their last five meetings:

SA-W (49/0) beat SL-W (46) by 10 wickets, Aug 4, 2022 SA-W (163/5) beat SL-W (124/8) by 39 runs, Feb 6, 2019 SA-W (107/8) beat SL-W (105) by 2 wickets, Feb 3, 2019 SA-W (94/3) beat SL-W (90) by 7 wickets, Feb 1, 2019 SA-W (102/3) beat SL-W (99/8) by 7 wickets, Nov 13, 2018.

South Africa will start as the favorites to win the T20 World Cup opener. They have the home advantage and a dominant record against Sri Lanka.

