SA-W vs SL-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

South Africa Women (SA-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will square off in the 10th match of the Women’s T20 competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Thursday, August 3, at Edgbaston in Birmingham in a Group B encounter.

South Africa Women have had a disappointing run in Women’s T20 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They lost their second game against England Women by 26 runs.

Batting first, England posted a strong total of 167/5 on the board. South Africa picked up two wickets in the powerplay. England were doing well but they pulled things back with quick wickets to leave the hosts in trouble at 94/5 by the 13th over. South Africa were in control but failed to build on from that point, allowing England to get to a solid total.

Shabnim Ismail was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/27. They got off to a decent start in the chase as Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits added 64 runs for the opening stand. Bosch (32), Brits (38) and Laura Wolvaardt (41*) put up decent performances but it was not enough to get them over the line as they ended up with 141/4 in the end.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women have also struggled in Women’s T20 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. They are placed at the very bottom of Group B. They lost their last match against New Zealand Women by 45 runs.

Sri Lanka Women bowled well to restrict New Zealand to 147/7, bowling first. Oshadi Ranasinghe bagged a couple of wickets while Inoka Ranaweera continued her fine form, grabbing three wickets.

However, it was the batting that was not up to the mark once again. They lost a wicket in the very first over and kept losing wickets all the way and were never really in the chase. Sri Lanka failed to build partnerships and were eventually held at 102/8, falling well short of the target.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat South Africa Women (SA-W) in Women’s T20 at 2022 Commonwealth Games?

Both teams are in desperate search of a win in Women’s T20 at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Sri Lanka Women bowled well in their last match. But their batting has been a major concern throughout. Their batters will have to pull themselves up and perform as a unit if they are to challenge South Africa Women in this match.

South Africa have put up much better performances despite not winning a single game so far. They are certainly expected to win this game comfortably.

Prediction: South Africa Women (SA-W) to win.

