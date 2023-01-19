SA20 2023, Match 15, Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Durban’s Super Giants and the Pretoria Capitals are set to clash horns in Match 15 of the SA20 2023 on Friday, January 20. The contest will take place at Kingsmead in Durban.

The Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, are placed in the middle of the SA20 table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.440. They will go into the game after losing to the Paarl Royals by 10 runs in their last match on January 17.

After being put in to bat first, the Royals put up a decent score of 169. Wihan Lubbe scored 57 off 36 with five fours and three sixes. Dwaine Pretorius picked up two wickets and was the pick of the bowlers for the Super Giants.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 56 runs off 39 balls in the run chase for Durban, but his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends.

The Pretoria Capitals, on the other hand, are comfortably placed on top of the SA20 table with 13 points and an impressive net run rate of +1.519. They defeated the Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings by six wickets in their previous game and will be high on confidence.

After electing to field first, the Capitals bowled the Super Kings out for 122 in 15.4 overs. Barring du Plessis, who scored a 22-ball 51, none of the Joburg batters challenged the Capitals. Thereafter, Wayne Parnell’s men chased the target down in 13 overs.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Details

Match: Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, Match 15, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Friday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch in Durban has been a decent one for the batters, but batting tends to get difficult as the matches progress. Both games in this year's SA20 at this venue went against the chasing teams, so batting first should be the way forward for the team winning the toss.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain during match time, which could lead to short delays. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Probable XIs

Durban’s Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Christiaan Jonker, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley.

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

The Capitals are in jaw-dropping form and are the table-toppers, while the Super Giants will be playing at home, so both teams have a chance of winning this match. Keeping in mind the conditions, the team batting first may end up having a big advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

