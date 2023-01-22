SA20 2023, Match 19, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants are set to lock horns in Match No.19 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday, January 22. The match will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, are currently third in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.278. They will move into the league's top two if they secure victory in their next game. Their previous game ended in defeat at the hands of the Joburg Super Kings.

After being put in to bat first, the Sunrisers were bowled out for 127 in 18.4 overs. Barring opener Adam Rossington, none of the batters stepped up. The Super Kings chased down the target in 19.4 overs after Leus du Plooy stayed unbeaten on 47 off 40 with six fours.

The Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.829. They will go into the game after back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Paarl Royals and the Pretoria Capitals.

Against the Capitals, the Super Giants were bowled out for 80 in 18.1 overs after opting to bat first. Barring Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 31 off 24, all the other batters struggled. Thereafter, Will Jacks scored 56 as the Capitals chased down the target with 74 balls to spare.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, Match 19, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Sunday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: St George's Park, Gqeberha

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George’s Park has been a decent one for batting and has favored the chasing teams. Hence, winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Weather Forecast

There will be around 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Probable XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Sarel Erwee, JJ Smuts, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala.

Durban’s Super Giants

Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Christiaan Jonker, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Prediction

The Sunrisers will be playing at home and will have a slight advantage. But the Super Giants have an equally strong batting lineup and can chase down any target.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

