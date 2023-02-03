SA20 2023, Match 26, Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will lock horns in Match No. 26 of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, February 4. The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table with 23 points and a net run rate of +2.027, the best among all the teams in the tournament. They will go into the game after beating Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by 52 runs on January 23.

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals put up a score of 182 for eight on the board. Will Jacks was the star of the show with 62 runs off 27 balls, including five fours and as many sixes. Thereafter, the Capitals restricted their opponents to 130 in 18.1 overs.

Cape Town, on the other hand, have lost their way in the championship after initially beating David Miller’s Paarl Royals in the opening game of the tournament. They are on a two-match losing streak and will go into the next game after facing a five-wicket defeat to Durban’s Super Giants.

After being sent in to bat, Cape Town notched a competitive score of 165 for five on the board. Rassie van der Dussen was their standout batter, having scored 43 useful runs in the middle order. However, the Super Giants chased down the target with one ball to spare.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Details

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, Match 26, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, Saturday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch in Centurion has been a decent one for batting, but chasing targets hasn't quite been easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way to go for teams.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Weather Forecast

There will be a 47 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Kusal Mendis (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Clyde Fortuin, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Tim David, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Rashid Khan (c), Odean Smith, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

The Capitals have been dominant and are placed on top of the points table. Moreover, they have won both their matches at the SuperSport Park and will go into their next game as the favorites.

Prediction: Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

