SA20 2023, Match 27, Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face each other in Match No. 27 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday, February 5. The match will take place at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, started their campaign with two back-to-back defeats at the hands of Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals. But since then, they have climbed the ladder and are placed second in the table with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.508.

However, if they end up losing their final game, they will be in danger of getting knocked out of the competition. Their previous match against Durban’s Super Giants couldn’t produce a result due to rain.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, are precariously placed fourth in the table with 18 points and a net run rate of -0.923. A victory would take them into the second spot below the Capitals, but a loss could put them in a whole lot of trouble.

Their previous game against David Miller’s Paarl Royals didn’t produce a result due to rain. The Super Kings’ bowlers need to be a tad cautious in their next game as Jason Roy put pressure on them and exposed a few of their vulnerabilities.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details

Match: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 27, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 5, 2022, Sunday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers, Johannesburg

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg has been an excellent one for batting thus far in the tournament. Winning the toss and fielding first should remain the preferred option at the venue.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, but it is unlikely to cause a delay. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

Both the Sunrisers and Super Kings have had pretty similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. Both are still trying to find their feet. Keeping in mind all the factors, the chasing team may end up having a big advantage in the next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

