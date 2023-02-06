SA20 2023, Match 29, Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will face each other in Match No. 29 of the SA20 2023 on Monday, February 6. The match will take place at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Cape Town, led by Rashid Khan, are currently placed at the bottom of the table with 13 points and a net run rate of -0.120. They have already been knocked out of the competition and will be playing for pride in their last league match.

If they win their next match with a bonus point, they would finish fifth in the points table, above Durban’s Super Giants, who defeated table-toppers Pretoria Capitals by 151 runs in their previous match.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, are already through to the playoffs. But they are yet to cement their berth in the top two. If they lose their upcoming match, the Paarl Royals will have a chance to displace them from the second spot.

The Super Kings will go into their last league game on the back of a 24-run victory over Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Faf du Plessis became the Player of the Match after he scored 92 runs off 61 balls while opening the batting with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Details

Match: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, Match 29, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 6, 2022, Monday, 9.00 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Pitch Report

The pitch in Johannesburg has been fairly good for batting. But the track has favored the team batting first. Chasing targets above the 160-run mark may not be all that easy.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Weather Forecast

There will be a minimum chance of rain, but delays aren’t expected. Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Probable XIs

Joburg Super Kings

Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Donavon Ferreira, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Wesley Marshall, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Tim David, Odean Smith, Sam Curran, Duan Jansen, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

The Super Kings would know that there is still a lot at stake for them, although they have already made their way through to the playoffs.

Also, being unbeaten at the Wanderers thus far, the Super Kings will go into the next game as favorites.

Prediction: Joburg Super Kings to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

