SA20 2023, Match 30, Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals will face each other in Match No.30 of the SA20 2023 on Tuesday, February 7. The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Royals, led by David Miller, are currently placed fourth in the table with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.050. They are technically still not through to the next stage as there is a mathematical chance of their net run rate going below the Durban’s Super Giants' -0.319.

A win in their next game, with or without a bonus point, would help them finish third in the points table below Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals and Faf du Plessis’ Joburg Super Kings.

The Capitals, on the other hand, will surely finish at the top of the points table in the ongoing championship. With 27 points and a net run rate of +0.670, they have done pretty well in the tournament.

However, they will want to gain momentum back after losing their previous game to the Super Giants by a margin of 151 runs after being bowled out for 103 in 13.5 overs.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Details

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, Match 30, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: February 7, 2022, Tuesday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Pitch Report

The pitch in Centurion has been tough for the team batting second. Conditions tend to get worse for the batters and hence, batting first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Weather Forecast

There are chances of rain during the match, which could lead to short delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Joshua Little.

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Imaad Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

The Capitals will be looking to bounce back after getting hammered by the Super Giants. The Royals have a strong team, but beating the Capitals at SuperSport Park may not be easy.

Prediction: Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

