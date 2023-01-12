SA20 2023, Match 4, Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will lock horns in Match No. 4 of the SA20 2023 on Friday, January 13. The match will take place at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals, led by David Miller, didn’t get off to the best of starts in the tournament. On Tuesday, they lost to Rashid Khan’s MI Cape Town by eight wickets. Jofra Archer’s three-wicket haul and Dewald Brevis’ unbeaten 70-run knock handed them a massive defeat.

Jos Buttler scored a half-century, but their efforts went in vain. However, the Royals will be looking to stage a comeback as they are set for their first home match. Their bowlers need to up their game to challenge the power-packed batting of the Super Kings.

The Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, made a brilliant start to their campaign after defeating the Durban’s Super Giants by 16 runs. The Super Kings were once tottering at 26 for the loss of four wickets in the powerplay, but Donavan Ferreira’s 82-run knock guided them to 190.

Ferreira also got the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock and went on to bag the Player of the Match award. Alzarri Joseph was the pick of their bowlers after he picked up two wickets. Romario Shepherd and Reeza Hendricks also performed well with bat and ball.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Details:

Match: Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 4, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 13, 2022, Friday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: St Boland Park, Paarl

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Boland Park has historically been a good for batting, but fast bowlers are expected to get quite a bit of help from the surface. Teams may opt to field first after winning the toss in Paarl.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly on the hotter side with temperatures around the 30-degree Celeius mark. There is no chance of rain and the humidity will be in the 30s.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

Paarl Royals

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Eoin Morgan, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

Joburg Super Kings have a power-packed batting and bowling lineup and beating them won’t be easy by any means. The Royals will also be low on confidence after their heavy defeat to MI Cape Town.

Prediction: Joburg Super Kings to win the match.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

