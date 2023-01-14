SA20 2023, Match 7, MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings are set to face each other in the seventh match of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Super Kings, captained by Faf du Plessis, are currently placed fifth in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.618. After beating Durban’s Super Giants by 16 runs in their first match, the Super Kings slumped to a heavy seven-wicket defeat against the Paarl Royals.

Concerns with their batting order remained as they were bowled out for 81 in 17.2 overs. Only one of their top eight batters got into double digits. Thereafter, the Royals chased down the target with 57 balls to spare after Jos Buttler remained unbeaten on 29 runs off 21 deliveries.

Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, on the other hand, started with a massive win over David Millers’s Royals. However, they faced a five-wicket defeat to the Super Giants on January 13 at Newlands. After being put in to bat first, Cape Town scored 152/8 in 20 overs.

Grant Roelofsen scored 52 runs off 44 balls, laced with four fours and one six. Reece Topley, Hardus Viljoen, and Prenelan Subrayen picked up two wickets apiece. Olly Stone picked up four wickets, but the Super Giants chased down the target with 21 balls to spare.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Match Details:

Match: MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, Match 7, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch in Cape Town has been a belter for batting. Most importantly, batting gets easier as the match progresses. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark, with humidity in the 60s.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Probable XIs

MI Cape Town

Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Sam Curran, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, and Jofra Archer.

Joburg Super Kings

Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Lizaad Williams, and Aaron Phangiso.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

The Super Kings have had issues with their batting, but they have the firepower to make a strong comeback. If they bat second in the next game, they may have a good chance of winning.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

