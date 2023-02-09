SA20 2023, Semi-final 2, Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will face each other in the second semi-final of the SA20 2023 on Thursday, February 9. The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Sunrisers, led by Aiden Markram, have had a topsy-turvy campaign thus far in the tournament. They started with two defeats in a row against Wayne Parnell’s Pretoria Capitals, after which they won three games on the trot.

But they failed to finish the league stage on a decent note after losing to the Pearl Royals and the Super Kings. They finished third in the table with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.316 from 10 matches in the tournament.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have momentum on their side. At one stage, du Plessis’ men were placed at the bottom of the points table. However, they started to string together wins at the right time.

Having won all of their last four completed games, the Super Kings will be high on confidence. They finished second in the table below the Capitals with 31 points and a net run rate of +0.927 from 10 matches.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details

Match: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Semi-final 2, SA20 2023

Date and Time: February 9, 2022, Thursday, 9.00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch in Centurion has been a decent one for batting, but chasing targets hasn’t quite been easy at the venue. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There will be a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Joburg Super Kings

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Matthew Wade (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Adam Rossington (wk), Temba Bavuma, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), JJ Smuts, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, James Fuller

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

The Super Kings will go into the game with four wins on the trot, but the Sunrisers lost their previous two games. Also, JSK beat the Sunrisers in both league matches. The Super Kings will start the semi-final match as favorites.

Prediction: Joburg Super Kings to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Faf du Plessis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes