SA20 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

SA20 2023 is all set to commence on the evening of January 10 with a clash between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands. Four more franchises, namely Jo'burg Super Kings, SunRisers Eastern Cape, Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants, are also a part of the tournament.

South Africa's new T20 league aims to revive cricket in the rainbow nation. Of late, there have been too many issues in South African cricket, which have resulted in the downfall of the national team and a decline in the fan following of cricket in the country.

While the South African team's performance has been improving gradually, the financial conditions of the country's cricket board could improve if the SA20 2023 tournament is a success. Six IPL franchises have invested their money in this competition, and many IPL fans are likely to follow SA20 closely.

SA20 2023 telecast channel list in India

SA20 should gain a massive fan following in India as the teams are owned by IPL franchise owners. There are many big names like Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and others who will participate in the tournament.

Here is the full list of TV channels and live streaming platforms that will telecast SA20 2023:

India: Jio Cinema (Live Streaming), Sports18 and Colors Tamil.

South Africa: SuperSport Cricket.

UK: Sky Sports Cricket.

At what time will SA20 2023 start in India?

Like the IPL, SA20 will have two start timings for the matches. The start time for the afternoon matches will be 1:30 pm local time (5:00 pm IST), while the evening games will begin at 5:30 pm local time (9:00 pm IST). The final match will start at 4:30 pm local time (8:00 pm IST).

SA20 will begin on January 10 and end on February 11. Six venues, namely Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Centurion and Gqeberha, will play host to the entire tournament.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes